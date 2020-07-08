Fresh from an invigorating and much needed shower, Tazio Salazar stared intently into a hand-held mirror as Tom Carrigan maneuvered clippers over Salazar’s scalp.

"Hey, get that part by my peak off," Salazar said, as Carrigan moved the shearing device to the specified spot.

Within moments, the buzzing stopped and the scalp was now as unspotted as the rest of the body.

"By golly, I think we got it," Salazar said, giving one last glance into the mirror.

"Here’s some water to splash on your head," offered Carrigan, cognizant of the nearly 90 degree temperatures by 10:30 a.m.

His shower and haircut complete, Salazar, 58, admitted to feeling like a million bucks.

"I started using the showers when they were out in Pueblo County, at the old boys ranch," Salazar said. "And I’ve been waiting for a while for this shower thing to return. It’s kind of a blessing to have it.

"I’m homeless right now, trying to get on housing. And I don’t like to go to appointments not being clean. So today has been kind of a good day for me."

After an absence of four months deemed necessary due to the pandemic, Pueblo Cooperative Care Center’s Mobile Shower Trailer is back in business.

Wednesday’s return of the bright blue unit to the care center parking lot drew a constant flow of visitors, many homeless, eager for the chance to wash away days, and sometimes weeks, of a life on the streets.

"I don’t shower much," said Campbell "Lee" Evans, 23. "I have people that will help me out with showers, but it’s not often. The last time I took a shower was on July 3."

A collaborative effort involving the care center, the United Way of Pueblo County, the city of Pueblo and Pueblo County, the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, and Colorado Health Foundation, the mobile shower program started with an idea in the mind of Linda Musso.

"I was driving down the street, listening to the radio," she explained. "And there was a woman, from California, talking about how they started a mobile shower for the homeless because when you are dirty, it’s so hard to have dignity and hope.

"In our society, how we treat people, and how we identify them, is by their hygiene. And it just struck a chord with me."

The $100,000 recreational-vehicle like trailer hosts three shower-restroom units, with one handicap accessible. Linda Musso, along with her husband Joe, operate the unit and coordinate its use.

"We can’t even begin to establish what this means to those in the community," said Corry Higbee, executive director of Pueblo Cooperative Care Center. "I had a 71-year-old homeless lady come and beg me to take a shelter in our facility. I shared with her that we don’t have a shower, and she replied, ’I haven’t had a shower in 20 weeks.’

"To be homeless and aged, and not have a simple resource like that, is kind of overwhelming."

Visitors who patronize the mobile unit are provided with all items needed for a shower: soap and body wash, shampoo and conditioner, a towel and sandals.

Also provided are hygiene items like razors, toothbrushes and deodorant, clothing and undergarments, and cold soft drinks.

And, above all, unlimited doses of compassion.

"OK, you have 15 minutes," said Linda Musso as she escorted an elderly man to the trailer. "There’s shampoo, conditioner and body wash in the shower. And hot water. If you need more hot water, just let us know."

Looking on as his wife shut the trailer door was Joe Musso, a Vietnam veteran who understands the redeeming benefits of a simple shower.

"When Linda proposed the idea to me, I remembered being in Vietnam," said Musso, a helicopter pilot during that war. "I was dirty over there, so I know what it’s like. And so we put together a plan and said, ’Hey. We can do something here.’"

While most who have access to a hot shower and a clean restroom often take that luxury for granted, Joe Musso said the mobile shower program offers much more than the chance to clean up.

"I see it as giving them dignity," he said. "And trying to help them as far as giving them a step up. It’s not a handout: it’s something you and I take for granted every day."

Along with Carrigan, who was offering his hair-cutting services free of charge, a team of volunteers was on hand Wednesday to assist the Mussos in the dignity-dispensing campaign.

"I’m hoping that more people will step up to volunteer to cut hair," offered Carrigan, who practiced the craft back in the 1980s but is now unlicensed. "I don’t know if I will be able to do this every time, but as you can see, it’s sorely needed."

For at least the next three weeks, mobile showers will be available from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, in the care center parking lot at 326 West Eighth Street.

Future plans call for the mobile showers to be made available at various locales throughout the community, including the Pueblo Rescue Mission, the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen and on the East Side.

