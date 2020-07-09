CANON CITY — Firefighters continued a heavy air attack on the YMCA Fire Thursday, helping to slow the spread of the 268-acre lightning-caused fire 4 miles southwest of Canon City.

According to U.S. Forest Service Fire Information Officer Dawn Sanchez, a total of 68 firefighters - including two hand crews - worked during the night to start building fire containment lines along retardant lines dropped by large air tankers Wednesday evening. The fire is zero percent contained.

"Fire behavior is fueled by the wind and it will continue to push to the East, but we hope the terrain will help contain it. It is remote, steep and rugged with thicker brush and is burning outside the old Royal Gorge Fire burn scar from 2013," Sanchez explained.

Like the Royal Gorge Fire, the YMCA Fire grew very quickly due to warm temperatures and high winds, but "A lot of our aerial resources attacked that fire from above," Sanchez said.

The heavy air attack, coming from Single Engine Air Tankers stationed at Fremont County Airport, as well as larger air tankers and helicopters flying out of Grand Junction and Jefferson County airports, were refueling at the Fremont County and Pueblo airports. Sanchez said even with all the firefighters attacking the blaze she still expected the size of the fire to increase Thursday.

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said there are no evacuations or pre-evacuations for residents and he said he did not expect the fire to impact any recreation in the area either. Only one road closure was in place for Fremont County Road 3A at County Road 3 on the south side of the Royal Gorge Bridge, he said, but the main access road to the Royal Gorge Bridge remains open.

Cooper implored curious residents not to block the roadways so that firefighters would have clear access.

Three additional hand crews and an additional Type 1 helicopter have been ordered to help battle the blaze, according to Brant Porter, BLM public affairs officer. The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and is on BLM land.

Smoke from the fire could be smelled as far away as Pueblo and health officials cautioned those sensitive to smoke to stay inside.

Cooper said the fire probably will burn for at least a couple more days.

For up to date information, go to https://www.facebook.com/YMCAFireCO or https://twitter.com/YMCAFireCO.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps.