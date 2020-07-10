Contributed by Colorado Cattlemen’s Association

Nearly 100 cattle ranchers and industry stakeholders gathered around their computers on July 1 for the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) Leadership Election and Social Hour. Leaders were recognized and the CCA Board of Directors settled into their new roles; while attendees saw familiar faces and reconnected with old colleagues and friends.

The event kicked-off a series of virtual meetings that CCA will hold in place of its traditional 2020 Annual Convention, which was moved online due to government regulations and gathering restrictions. The revised event will still provide educational sessions, networking opportunities, leadership recognition, and policy development. CCA is dedicated to delivering an exceptional and special event in this new, online format and also plans to host in-person meetings later on this fall.

The evening began with the nominating portion of CCA’s Business Session. Jim Santomaso was nominated as the newest CCA Board of Directors member for the Northeast Quarter of the state. After the nominations concluded, Tim Lehmann was wished farewell and honored for his service on the CCA board, while Philip Anderson was recognized as the outgoing Chairman.

Steve Wooten gave his departing speech as he moved on from his role as CCA President and welcomed Janie VanWinkle as the 2020-2021 president, where she addressed the virtual crowd.

CCA is pleased to welcome the CCA 2020-2021 Board of Directors.

President: Janie VanWinkle, Fruita

President-Elect: Troy Marshall, Burlington

1st Vice President: Philip Anderson, Walden

2nd Vice President: Robert Farnam, Brush

Treasurer: Brett Datteri, Greeley

Northeast quarter reps: Jim Magnuson, Eaton & Jim Santomaso, Sterling

Northwest quarter reps: Tom Harrington, Carbondale & Mike Camblin, Maybell

Southwest quarter reps: Al Heaton, Cortez & Mark LeValley, Hotchkiss

Southeast quarter reps: Curt Russell, Sugar City & R.J. Jolly, Kit Carson

Immediate Past President: Steve Wooten, Kim

Past President: Mike Hogue, Steamboat Springs

As with the officers from years before, this year’s officers will be leading the association as CCA continues its mission of being the premier cattlemen’s association that serves as the principal voice and advocate for Colorado beef production.

Following the nominations, CCA awarded Officer Christopher Johnson, Executive Director of the County Sheriffs of Colorado, with the Public Service of the Year award. Officer Johnson suddenly passed away on June 21. He was a great ally and friend to the beef industry and was recently honored as CCA’s 2017 Outstanding Law Officer of the Year. His service and dedication will be missed, and his legacy will live on.

The evening wrapped up with a special performance by Caitlyn Ochsner and her band. Caitlyn’s family have been long-time members of the Association, and her love for agriculture shines through in her music. Then, attendees were given the opportunity to mingle, tell stories and reminisce about past meetings and their experiences within CCA.

If you missed the event, check out CCA’s Facebook page to watch the live Presidential speeches and make sure to tune into the CCA Business Meeting: Issue Discussions and Resolutions virtual event on Thursday, July 30 at 1:00 p.m. For more information, please visit CCA’s website or call the office at (303) 431-6422.

Sponsorship opportunities are also still available with this new format, and create a unique opportunity to connect with CCA’s members and industry leaders in a new virtual and in-person setting. Please contact Sarah Dideriksen at sarahd@coloradocattle.org, or at (303) 431-6422 for more information.