CANON CITY — Smoke plumes all but disappeared Friday as two helicopters continued to drop water on hot spots burning in the 293-acre YMCA Fire 4 miles southwest of here.

A heavy air attack Thursday and cool overnight temperatures went a long way to help snuff the blaze. A fifth hand crew was added to the ground effort Friday, according to Brant Porter, BLM public affairs officer, bringing the total to 141 firefighters.

The lightning-caused fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday where it was burning in steep, rugged terrain on U.S. Bureau of Land Management lands in the Grand Canyon Hills area between Temple Canyon and the Royal Gorge Bridge.

With two helicopters, two single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers and several hand crews working on the ground, firefighters reached 30 percent containment late Thursday, Porter said.

"Although containment has increased, smoke and possibly flames will continue to be visible from Canon City and neighboring areas," Porter said.

