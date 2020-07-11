The Pueblo Chieftain’s annual Best of Pueblo event celebrating the area’s top businesses will look a little different this year, but the show must and will go on.

The event will be held virtually this year on Nov. 19 when the top three finalists and winners from more than 150 categories will be announced. The bash will be hosted by late night talk show host James Corden.

People can start nominating their favorite local businesses, and/or vote for those businesses already nominated beginning today.

To nominate or vote, visit chieftain.com/contests

Nominations will run through Aug. 2, and the top five businesses in each category after the nomination round will go into the voting round.

People will be able to vote for their favorites among the top five beginning Sept. 6. Voting runs through Sept. 30.

In addition to the top three finalists and category winners being announced at the virtual event Nov. 19, those finalists and winners will also be announced to the public in a special tab publishing on Nov. 21.

Anybody who nominates/votes in at least 25 categories will be entered to win a $250 gift certificate.

"As we all struggle with the current circumstances with the COVID environment, The Pueblo Chieftain is determined to continue with this celebration of local businesses and we hope the community will join us as they always have," said Chieftain Publisher Lee Bachlet. "We’re more committed than ever to celebrating local businesses, and to help local businesses get through these difficult circumstances. We want to help the community celebrate their favorite local businesses."

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.