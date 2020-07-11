On Friday, containment on the YMCA Fire near Canon City increased to 40% while the fire did not increase in size, remaining at 293 acres.

Much of the smoke produced on Friday was from fuels burning within the interior of the fire or in areas that were inaccessible to ground crews.

Five hand crews spent Friday constructing control line in places along the fire’s edge that were accessible. The fire became a bit more active in the afternoon and one K-Max helicopter made bucket drops to cool off hot spots that were inaccessible by ground crews, primarily on the north side of YMCA Mountain. Air tankers were not utilized on Friday.

On Saturday, firefighters continued with the same plan that has yielded results over the past few days. Crews planned to mop up, improve, and patrol established lines as well as continue line construction in areas that are accessible.

Helicopters were to be used for bucket drops on areas that ground resources cannot access. Crews also addressed interior hot spots that continued smoking in the afternoon with support from the helicopter, as needed.

Smoke and possibly flames continued to be visible from Canon City and neighboring areas. Interior fuels and portions of the inaccessible north edge of the fire were continuing to burn and were expected to produce smoke as temperatures rose.

Fire restrictions are in place on Bureau of Land Management-Royal Gorge Field Office lands, US Forest Service-Pike San Isabel National Forest, and Fremont County.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the YMCA Fire. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. If you fly, we can’t. Every time a drone is spotted near the fire all aircraft are grounded until we can be sure the drone is clear of the area. For more information, visit http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.