As the United States continues the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and the new school year quickly approaches, questions concerning the safety of faculty and students alike has become the focal point of many teachers.

The logistics of how to mandate K-12 students to attend in-person instruction while wearing masks and maintaining the proper social distancing space within the confines of Pueblo schools has worn on the teachers who are preparing for the upcoming semester.

Ali Procell, a kindergarten teacher is conflicted about whether it is more or less beneficial for students to return to school in the fall, said the unknowns haunt her.

"If one kid is exposed, what’s going to happen? What’s going to take place in my classroom?" Procell questioned. "There’s the fear of, how are we going to follow through with things? I mean we could take every kid’s temperature, but maybe we can’t. I’m terrified with how am I going to manage a 5-year-old wearing a mask, or maintain the social distancing. How do you tell a pair of 5-year-old girl best friends they can’t hang on each other? It’s just the fear of how my teaching is going to look."

Procell said a key factor in teaching young kids is the students being able to learn by watching the letter formation of her mouth. If masks are going to be required, that could hinder Procell’s teaching style and the young students’ ability to learn. As a last resort, Procell said she could wear a plastic shield as a mask to avoid hindering her class’ learning.

Procell said there have been suggestions of how to maintain distance for the students, but what it comes down to is the procedures potentially changing as more information about coronavirus is obtained.

"They’ve talked about instead of students going through the halls, my school has outside doors to our classrooms, so students will enter and exit through those," Procell said. "We kind of already practiced this, but one side of the hallway is for going one specific direction, and the other side is for going the opposite direction."

For students in higher grade levels at the elementary school, it was common for the students to rotate classrooms based on what subject they were learning. Procell said there was a discussion about cutting that out of students’ schedules, so they were only in one classroom throughout the day.

"None of this is set in stone, but there is the idea that the specialist teachers coming to the classroom and doing a form of special classes that way," Procell added. "That was kind of a concern, too, because then they are exposed to everyone and we don’t know what that will look like."

There is also a discussion about having a separate room for children who do have fevers to avoid mass contamination Procell said.

"In the past, I understand a lot of parents are like, ‘Oh my child has a stuffy nose,’ but they will send them anyway," Procell said. "So I guess another one of my fears would be parents not taking it to heart. If your kid has any of the symptoms or has a fever, please keep them home. I hope that parents will respect us as much as we respect them, because we love their kids."

There are two definite changes in how Procell’s kindergarten room will be set up concerning the seating arrangement along with the dynamic of students sharing. Common practice was to have students sit in rows and have a community school supply container, which held crayons, glue sticks and scissors. Going into this school year, Procell said each student will have his or her own supplies, and they will sit at least one desk space a part to create distance.

For younger students, a large factor of their education concerns the mental break that recess provides. It allows them to maintain focus upon returning to the classroom, and Procell said trying to determine the best way to maintain that mental break while abiding the social distancing is another aspect of returning to school for which the faculty is working to find a solution.

At the high school level, U.S. and modern history teacher Travis Medina said there are only so many controlled variables that teachers can manage, and he questions what the repercussions of the uncontrollable variables may be.

"Those uncontrollable variables meaning, students not maintaining social distance -- socializing in the hallways, someone being a possible carrier and not knowing it, then teachers or students contracting it," Medina said. "In my opinion, I’d rather wait until January if it’s feasible.

"Because, say we open up (in the fall) and everything is fine. Then I end up contracting it, testing positive and have to quarantine for 14 days. We have a hard time finding subs in the district as it is, so who is going to cover my classes? The second thing is, with our school contracts, we have our PTO’s (personal time off) per year. Is that going to eat that up, or is that going to be a COVID write-off?"

Medina added that at this point, there has yet to be any feedback provided to the teachers of District 60 regarding safety concerns and what the school day will look like given the high enrollment at South High School.

"I have five class periods with an average of 36 students a class period," Medina said. "At South, our enrollment is going to be close to 950-1,000. I don’t have air conditioning in my classroom, so I have four fans going all day and if a kid coughs, that’s just circulating; that’s airborne if a student chooses not to wear a mask.

"Then, you figure six passing periods a day of five minutes, and look at our class sizes and the lunchroom. We only have two lunch periods. You have roughly 500 kids per lunch, they are waiting in line, and it’s a buffet. How are we supposed to social distance or avoid open exposure to the food? Our District 60 task force hasn’t really put out a rough draft of probability."

Another uncontrollable variable Medina is concerned about is if students return in the fall for in-person instruction, how are teachers going to tackle the obstacle of sanitizing the entire classroom over the course of the five-minute passing period?

"Each student is potentially going to have their own tech device," Medina said. "That’s great, but they are still coming to school, they are still in a desk. Like I said, my class average was 36 kids last year. They’re not even a foot and a half from each other in the seating arrangement.

"As teachers, are we expected to wipe down the room every class period? There are a lot of things I think the public doesn’t understand about what the daily makeup is in a classroom, especially with the threat of COVID."

Mike Maes, president of the District 60 teachers union, noted these fears have been widespread throughout the teaching community.

"We all know everyone wants to get back to a normal situation," Maes said. "But there is a lot of fear among teachers right now concerning the safety, the heat in classrooms, lack of proper ventilation in the classrooms. So really, the predominate feeling we have right now is that we are not comfortable at this point."

Maes said the focus of the discussions the union have had regard what is going to be the plan moving into the new school year.

"We haven’t discussed the specifics, but the committees we’re working on are hashing out exactly what the plan is going to be," Maes said. "Is it going to be secondary levels? Is it going to be a hybrid of in-person and online learning? And how is it going to look? What students are going to be in classrooms when to try to reduce the number of students in classrooms?"

Maes added that for the elementary school levels, the district wants to return to in-class instruction, but there are still many unanswered questions regarding how that will look.

"How are we going to limit according to CDC guidelines?" Maes said. "I think that is what we need to be following. What is the safest way to handle it? At this point, we really don’t have a firm plan in place as far as how many students will be in the classroom at one time."

There is a possibility that the fall semester would be at least partially online, and Maes said with the experience from the spring semester, the district is better prepared to accommodate that.

"One of the biggest obstacles we had was access to technology for all of the students," Maes said. "So the district has spent a lot of the federal money to get that technology and internet access. I think that we will be much better prepared for an online instructional format."

The situation regarding in-class instruction versus online has proven to be conflicting for teachers as Medina pointed out he has concerns with the structure of online instruction as well.

"I understand parents’ concerns about needing to have the kids go back, but I really think the component of the teachers is being overlooked," Medina said. "We’re the minority, yet we’re the majority when it comes to facilitating our profession.

"Is it the students really wanting to come back to school or is it the parents wanting the students to come back? Last spring, I had probably 25-30% student completion of assignments. There were a lot of students that were given tech devices, and even with Xfinity and T-Mobile giving free Wi-Fi service, they still weren’t completing the assignments. When this hit us in the spring, there was a state mandate and we couldn’t hold kids accountable."

Medina said with the state mandate, if students didn’t turn in assignments, they weren’t marked down.

"At the high school level, they picked that up pretty quick," Medina said. "They knew if they had an 81-82%, they didn’t have to turn in assignments for the rest of the school year."

Adding to that, Medina said, the spring semester provided valuable insight as far as what to expect if there will be online instruction again in the upcoming semester.

"Toward the last month or so in the spring, I was giving the assignments a week in advance, so they worked on it ahead of time," Medina said. "There wasn’t much of a change in who turned in assignments and who didn’t. But I think knowing what was coming ahead helped them out. In this situation, it’s hard to fabricate a good program."

For Procell’s kindergarten classes, there were challenges in the spring semester she faced, and she has concerns they will linger into the upcoming semester. But she added that the school and the parents helped make online instruction successful.

"My principal and her support team and the staff rocked it; we worked so hard to make sure we connected and met every student and family’s needs," Procell said. "But the parents just took off with that and rocked it. I will say it benefited everyone that this happened at the end of the school year though.

"A lot of kids come in not knowing ... the alphabet looks like a foreign language to them because a lot of them haven’t seen it. So I was able to lay a lot of that groundwork and most of our students were reading at that point. It worked really well because they were able to do the online lessons."

Procell implemented two Zoom class meetings a week along with the online coursework in the spring, but noted it was hard to maintain the young student’s attention.

"I do have some fears that if we begin with online learning, that it will be really intense," Procell added. "These parents are trying, and these online lessons are great, and kids will get something out of it. But there’s so much more to it. We are a stay home for kids; their meals, their family and friends. We uplift them and love them, not that their parents don’t, but it’s a different kind of love and appreciation.

"For everything for education, social, emotional, I fear that they won’t get every component they need. I’m such a firm believer in speaking life over these kids and this generation. With teaching, I have the ability to be like, ‘Wow! You colored that so great, you stayed in the lines, that’s awesome!’ It seems so little to us, but it’s so uplifting. Just that simple human interaction, but it’s just so important."

Maes said from his perspective, the online instruction is the safest option available for everyone involved.

"At this point right now, I’m more concerned about the health and safety of the adults and students in the building rather than their academic achievement at this point," Maes said. "If we do online instruction, it’s a viable option. If we have the right requirements in place to provide that rigor, then we can still offer quality instruction in an online format."

Marisa Ortiz, a teacher for District 60, said she remains on the fence about what the correct way to provide education is at this point.

"On one hand, I would love to go back to a traditional schedule," Ortiz said. "Not only for the amazing teaching that happens in the classroom but also for the social emotional aspect. Traditional school provides a large part of development for kids of all ages. Furthermore, I would love for students to be able to be involved in clubs and sports.

"On the other hand, this pandemic is serious and very scary. I am concerned that we will not be able to contain COVID while we are all back in school without a vaccine ... which opens up a whole other can of worms."

