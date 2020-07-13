By Robert Boczkiewicz

The Pueblo Chieftain

DENVER -- Two men have been sent to federal prison for the 2018 armed robbery of a Pueblo pawn shop during which guns were stolen and a robber fired a shot.

Ronnie Jacquez and Gabriel Bencomo-Diaz each were sentenced in Denver by Judge Christine M. Arguello of the U.S. District Court for Colorado to serve five years behind bars.

Law enforcement authorities consider theft of guns to be an especially serious crime, in part because stolen guns typically end up in the hands of others who use them to commit more crimes.

"The crime committed by the defendant is very serious," Arguello said last week when she imposed sentence on Bencomo.

Diane Romero, who was an accessory after the fact to the robbery, was sentenced to time served while in custody awaiting disposition of that charge. Court records show she was in custody from Nov. 8, 2018, until her sentencing on Dec. 16, 2019.

Bencomo was 19 when the crime occurred. Jacquez, who was 22, was sentenced Feb. 20.

Both men pleaded guilty to having a gun in furtherance of a violent crime. It carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 60 months.

Police arrested both male defendants two weeks after the Aug. 10, 2018 robbery of American Jewelry and Pawn. Surveillance photos appear to show two men with their faces covered brandishing guns in the store in the 2600 block of Elizabeth Street.

An affidavit written in support of the charges states one of the two men fired a shot into a wall of the store when the manager was unable to open a safe, as the robbers had instructed. The affidavit, written by an agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, goes on to say that one of the men smashed display cases, taking eight firearms and 52 jewelry pieces.

They fled in a car, which was found a few hours later by a police patrol officer in an alley of the 2000 block of East 14th Street, according to the affidavit. Men ran from the car and eluded police.

The next morning, law officers interviewed, Romero, owner of the house near where the car was found. The affidavit states a photo of Bencomo on her cell phone implicated him in the robbery, due to a match of clothing with what one robber was wearing at the store. Further investigation over the next several days led authorities on Aug. 23, 2018 to him and Jacquez, who tried unsuccessfully to evade officers by driving at high speed and erratically.

The affidavit states the two men were members of the Dukes criminal gang.

In a court document she signed, Romero admitted she lied to officers about her knowledge of the robbery in an effort to protect the two robbers.

The two men will be under the supervision of a court officer for 3 years after they are released from prison. The judge ordered them not to associate with gang members during the three years.

She ordered both men to jointly pay restitution of $6,039 to the company that insured the pawn shop. The order, which takes effect when they are released from prison, requires them to pay at least 10% of their monthly gross income as restitution.

She told Bencomo he has the potential to "get your life back on track. It's up to you."

Pueblo detectives Greg Egan and Brian Roman, as well as Department of Corrections parole officer Robert Hathaway, were among several local, state and federal law enforcement officers who had key roles in the investigation and arrests. Bencomo and Jacquez were on parole for previous crimes and were fugitives due to alleged parole violations.

