Gov. Jared Polis has signed three bills aimed at combating the opioid epidemic into law.

House Bill 20-1065, Harm Reduction Substance Use Disorders, requires that insurance companies cover the use of opioid antagonists, a treatment option that helps counteract overdoses, and protects people who use an expired antagonist in good faith. The law also allows pharmacists to provide clean syringes without a prescription and remove hurdles for nonprofits to conduct needle exchanges programs, such as the one established in Pueblo.

Senate Bill 20-007, Treatment Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders, requires insurance carriers to provide coverage for the treatment of substance use disorders as well as encourages the participation of such treatment options to people participating in court-mandated addiction recovery programs.

And House Bill 20-1017, Substance Use Disorder Treatment in Criminal Justice System, instructs jails and correctional facilities to provide continuity of care and develop resources for inmates post-release that provide information to help prepare people for reintegration into their communities.

"Countless communities across the state have been devastated by the opioid crisis and too many have lost loved ones because of lack of access to treatment. Unfortunately, the current pandemic has made things even more dire," Sen. Pettersen, D-Lakewood, said in a statement upon the trio of bills being signed. "We are hearing heartbreaking stories across the state of people who have relapsed or fallen into misusing drugs because of the isolation and disconnection people are facing during COVID. Our work has never been more urgent and these bills are critical to addressing some of the gaps people still face to get the care they need."

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow