For more than a century, the Christopher Columbus Piazza in the 100 block of Abriendo Avenue has served as the hub for celebrations of the federal holiday dedicated to the Italian explorer.

Built in 1905 by members of the local Italian community, the monument, capped by a large bronze bust of Columbus, has come to symbolize the opening of the New World to all immigrants.

Through the years, members of the Pueblo Sons of Italy lodge and supporters of Columbus Day have maintained and beautified the piazza. Among its features are tributes to those inducted into the Pueblo Columbus Day Hall of Fame.

In 2011, the monument was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For the past three Sundays, the site has been the scene of impassioned demonstrations, with critics who maintain that the monument represents oppression and racism calling for its removal.

That collective has been countered by a presence from Pueblo County Patriots and self-professed pro-police and freedom advocates.

Conspicuously absent, however, have been Sons of Italy lodge members and Columbus Day backers, who likewise have offered no comment on the ongoing controversy.

That changed this week, when the Pueblo Sons of Italy, Coloradans for Columbus and members of the Southern Colorado Italian community issued a joint statement.

It’s a declaration that leaves no doubt as to their stance.

"To make it clear, our views are, we will not move the statue or have it taken down," reads the statement.

Members of the pro-Columbus Day/monument group said their lack of a presence during the Sunday afternoon demonstrations should not be taken as a sign of surrender or complacency.

"We believe our position is more important because it was our forefathers who erected the Columbus monument, for not only the Italian people but all immigrants from all nations," statement reads. "And many of us have been honoring and protecting it all of our lives.

"We were absent from Sunday’s protest for safety and strategic reasons. We felt the police had their hands full with outside agitator groups converging on Pueblo and did not want to stretch their resources.

"That left the Native Americans/Hispanic protesters and the patriot protesters, neither which represent our views."

Mayor Nick Gradisar, who has met with representatives from both sides, told The Pueblo Chieftain that while protest leaders presented him with a draft resolution calling for the monument to be removed by early August, he has no plans to ask City Council to pass the measure.

"Nor do I think they have any interest in passing it," he added.

As suggested by a citizen during the public comment portion of Monday’s council meeting, Gradisar believes professional mediation to be a potential resolution.

If both sides agree to sit down together.

"We can accomplish a lot more that way than people shouting at each other in the Mesa Junction," Gradisar said of professional mediation. "But if people don’t want to sit down and talk about it, I don’t know where we go from there.

"It makes it tough."

The mayor said it remains the right of the citizenry to petition a monument removal question onto the November ballot.

"But I don’t think that’s a good idea," he said.

