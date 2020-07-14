The Pueblo West Metro District Board on Monday voted unanimously to ditch the engineering design firm it hired to oversee construction of its new civic center that would replace its old office building destroyed by a storm last March.

Short, Elliot, Hendrickson, Inc., was hired for the engineering design and construction administration services to build the new office building. The preliminary cost estimates presented in April ranged from just over $7 million for a single story 15,000-square foot building to $9.3 million for a two-story 19,400 square foot building.

SEH’s figures were considerably higher than the $6 million ball park figure the board was hoping to see.

"We felt like they did not listen to our needs and originally came up with a design close to $9 million which was outrageous," said Doug Proal, board president. "I recommend canceling the SEH agreement."

"I agree," said Judy Leonard, board member. "We asked them to do many things and they did not follow our direction."

In other business, Pueblo West Fire Department firefighter Ross Gallegos sought board support for another proposed 1-percent sales tax initiative. Last November, voters defeated a proposed 1 percent sales tax for the fire department by 5,293 ‘no’ votes to 4,467 ‘yes’ votes.

What would be different is this question would call for the appointment of a citizens oversight committee to ensure the funds are spent as promised. The sales tax would be the first of its kind for Pueblo West.

It would generate an estimated $2 million to fund a new Fire Station 2 in the southwest region of Pueblo West and hire additional firefighters to staff it, as well as needed equipment.

The sales tax would result in a 1 cent tax on every $1 spent.

"That is not very much considering we do not collect a sales tax in Pueblo West. Any sales tax collected goes to the state and county and does not come back to Pueblo West," Gallegos said.

"It would reduce the response time by six to seven minutes. It would also reduce homeowners insurance costs for residents of Pueblo West," Gallegos said.

As for the cost to residents, a $4.16 cup of coffee would go up to $4.20; a new $400 television would go up to $404 or a meal out for four people would cost $67.14 instead of $66.50.

"That’s a small price to pay for the safety of our firefighters and the safety of our community," Gallegos said.

Pueblo West’s current two fire stations are staffed at half the national standards and response times are 25 percent longer than average for a community the same size.

Firefighting resources are spread thin, for example a July 2 brush fire off of Tejon Way near the Pueblo West line threatened a home. Had Fire Station 2 been at the proposed location on West McCulloch near the general store, the response time to the fire would have been two minutes instead of 14 minutes, Gallegos said.

Real stories shared with the board Monday, included an instance where firefighters had to let a structure fire burn for 10 minutes before they were able to attack the fire as some firefighters were on another call and they could not safely attack with the personnel they had on scene.

"Why did we have to wait? We were on an emergency service call and had to wait for the ambulance to arrive to take care of the patient," Gallegos said.

Another example was when firefighters were on a major gas line rupture when three additional calls came in and the fire department was only able to respond to two of the three. On another occasion, the department had multiple calls within a four minute time period and as a result of the geographic distance of the calls, one call had a 17 minute response time.

"This is a huge need for our community and you cannot put a value on a human life," said Matt Smith, board member.

The board approved going ahead with another ballot measure during the Nov. 3 election.The board also discussed the intergovernmental agreement it has with Pueblo County. Currently Pueblo West receives state Highway Users Tax Fund dollars, collected from gasoline sales, from the county for roads the district maintains.

"One of the common statements I hear we should just give the roads back to the county and let them maintain the roads like they used to. The county has never maintained the roads in Pueblo West - that is something we have been doing for 46 years now," said Harley Gifford, the district’s attorney.

Annual total costs to maintain Pueblo West roadways is $7.2 million, the current budget is $2.4 million and the shortfall is $4.8 million. Driveway access permit fees generates about $100,000 for road improvements, District Manager Nina Vetter said.

The county also joins in with a cooperative effort, for example, offering machines that help with chip seal projects which adds up to about $500,000 to $600,000 a year.

There have been attempts in the past to change the agreement, Proal said.

"So how are we going to overcome the deficit?" asked Jami Baker-Orr, board member.

"We are just going to have to sit down and talk with the county," Proal said. "Demographics in Pueblo West have changed drastically - we need to really look at the money - what does come out of Pueblo West and goes into the county coffers and figure out how to get some of that back in our area."

