If Coloradans think they’re out of the woods of the coronavirus pandemic, think again.

That was the message Gov. Jared Polis delivered during a press conference Tuesday while noting the state has continued an upward trend of new cases and hospitalizations recently.

"Cases are growing slowly but consistently. That’s the wrong trend," Polis said. "We need them decreasing slowly but consistently. What we’re doing is close, but isn’t quite working."

Polis said Coloradans need to start doing a better job of wearing masks while out in public, social distancing and washing hands, or drastic changes in the numbers for the worse could occur.

"It’s not the time to panic or feel anxious, but redouble our justified caution," he said. "We are not seeing the same scenarios in other states like Texas and Florida, but here in Colorado we are only as good as our ability to take the necessary measures to protect ourselves and others."

Since cratering to a low of 126 individuals being hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 on June 27, as of Wednesday there were 247 people hospitalized. That number peaked at 888 on April 14 before beginning a weeks-long decline.

The 252 number includes both non-intensive care unit as well as intensive care unit beds being occupied. Polis said there are 552 ICU beds open, and that hospital capacity is not a concern at this time.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 37,686 COVID-19 cases reported in the state and 406,967 people have been tested.

The state, which reported the first virus case on March 5, has experienced 1,594 deaths due to COVID-19, and 1,738 deaths among cases.

There have been 922 deaths in the 80-plus-year-and older age range; 409 in the 70-79 age group; 223 in the 60-69 group; 111 among those 50-59 years old; 47 in the 40-49 range; 12 among those between 30 and 39 years old; 11 of people in their 20s; three in the 10-19 year-old-group; and zero of children 9 years old and younger, according to data tracked by the state.

The largest number of people who have died in a day due to COVID-19 occurred in April three different times when 37 passed away on April 9, April 13, and April 22. Since June began, the largest number of deaths in a day occurred on June 5 when 14 died. The highest number of deaths in a day in May was on May 1 when 33 deaths were tallied.

Colorado’s three-day moving average of cases sat at 345 as of the most recent update on Monday. The highest that number has been so far was 725 cases on April 25. It had reached a low of 128 cases on June 15.

The percentage of people who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday was 4.25%. That number topped out at 25.44% on April 14, and got as low as 2.34% on June 15.

