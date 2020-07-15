A city of Pueblo office in the 300 block of West B Street sustained $2,500 in criminal mischief damage to its windows and a door, according to a report filed Tuesday.

That same day, a marked police unit sustained an unspecified amount of damage while it was parked in the 200 block of South Main Street.

Criminal mischief

A family disturbance Tuesday in the 1400 block of East 12th Street resulted in more than $1,200 in damage to a television, windows, nightstand and blinds, and the arrest of Josiah Rivas, 18, on suspicion of felony criminal mischief.

On Tuesday, a property in the 400 block of North Main Street sustained a broken window, which will cost $2,000 to replace.

A 9mm bullet fired at a 2017 GMC pickup parked in the 800 block of East 14th Street caused damage estimated between $1,000 and $5,000, according to a report from Tuesday.

At the DeRose Dental Clinic in the 1000 block of Liberty Lane, a vinyl fence and window were reported damaged to the tune of $2,000 Monday.

Burglary

Dean A. Barela, 41, no specified address, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree burglary after an investigation revealed that he had burglarized College Park Mini Storage units in the 4000 block of Club Manor Drive.

Theft

A $1,000 RV generator disappeared from the 4300 block of Interstate 25 and Eagleridge Boulevard Monday.

Vehicle stripped down

A gray 2006 Mercedes Benz left in the parking lot of Wheel and Tire World in the 3100 block of North Elizabeth Street was discovered to be missing its wheels and a whole lot more.

On Monday, the reporting person told police he moved the vehicle, which belongs to an ex-employee, into the lot and informed the owner it would have to be picked up.

Before that happened, however, a perpetrator(s) stole the driver’s side wheels along with an alternator, ignition coils, gaskets, thermostat, spark plugs, a tool kit and other items.

A car jack and vice grip left at the scene were taken into evidence.

The total loss is in the neighborhood of $4,000.

Arrests

Juan D. Castillo, 28, of the 2000 block of Vinewood Lane, was arrested Monday on an out-of-state/county fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $100,000 bail.

Simon E.E. Gurule Jr., 24, of Commerce City, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of an illegal weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and other counts (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

David G. Paez, 28, of an unspecified address on Seminole Lane, was arrested Monday on a no-bond warrant for child abuse-knowingly/reckless injury.

Sarah E. Gonzales-Flores, 23, of the 800 block of West 11th Street, was arrested Monday on suspicion of controlled substance-conspiracy/schedule 1,2 (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Elias M. Cordova, 43, of an unspecified address on Sixth Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree burglary (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow