East Otero School District held its regular board meeting Monday evening. The topic of the night's discussion centered around the new school year and the many things it entails: Sports schedules and extracurricular activities, transportation plans, remote / online learning versus face-to-face schooling and more problems posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

School is scheduled to start again in East Otero School District Aug. 24. Superintendent Rick Lovato said the date was a little later than some schools in the surrounding area, so perhaps the district would get a chance to see how other schools are adapting before it comes time to open its own doors. The district met with county commissioners and officials from the local health department July 9 to discuss various aspects of opening schools for class.

What the district wants to hear by school time is that, at least, the state is ready for its Protect Our Neighbors phase, a slightly laxer stage of social distancing, mandates and guidelines that can be put in place when community transmission rates of the novel coronavirus fall below certain thresholds. Even if the state has not ascended into a less restrictive phase, Lovato said, the county could apply for another variance order that could allow it to deviate, upon approval, from current state health orders.

"My recollection, it was early June, maybe the 9th-ish, when our last case was handled in our area. Knock on wood, we're always vulnerable to that, but all the districts in our three-county area of Bent, Otero and Crowley, are working on being consistent on the things we need to open schools," said Lovato.

But even in a less restrictive phase, the novel coronavirus presents novel problems for the the school district to overcome. For example, The district will have a percentage of students and/or staff who have preexisting health conditions or other issues that place them in the high-risk category to COVID-19. The district is striving to implement face-to-face learning in the fall, Lovato said, but he added that the district will find a way to accommodate those with health risks or complications.

"We want to be very consistent with those and really be mindful. We don't want to rush people. We know we've had some instances - being a larger school in our area, we just, we have more kids," Lovato said. "We probably, statistically, we have a few more preexisting conditions to think about, we will have an online, readily available platform, grades 5-12. K-4, if we have a student who has a condition who requires online, we will find a way. It's not ideal specifically when you have to read and practice phonics and what to get face-to-face.

"When you get into 5th grade you're looking at more content reading and those basic skills should be there. It's a little bit easier to do online. But K-4 we're really trying to keep face-to-face. If that's not the case, though, we will find a way to accommodate those with special circumstances. That being said, there are so many questions that come up. You answer one, you get two more. We're very aware of that, we don't want to be remiss in leaving anybody out."

Lovato said it is unclear what CHSAA is going to do regarding scheduling for fall sports and noted that New Mexico moved their school football seasons to the spring, but what Colorado will do has yet to be made clear. Lovato said the district went ahead and released sports schedules for those who like to plan ahead, although he cautioned that the schedules could be changed sooner or later. Lovato said he's heard discussion about there being less sports contests and minimized travel, but nothing official yet.

"We wanted to release them because some people still want to plan effectively, but that's not a decision that we'll make individually," Lovato said on Monday. "We just want to make sure everyone knows what the schedules look like in hopes that we can do something in the fall."

Lovato observed that some no contact sports such as volleyball and baseball are going on right now. He said there is one activity he finds difficult to support right now, and that is band, which Lovato said is on hold for now.

"If you were a brass person, I was a trumpet player, I liked to empty the spit valve ... but there are some things in that subject that make it difficult," said Lovato. "Right now that's on hold, but everything else we're trying to get moving. For those of you that have questions about us, saying that we're full board with sports going forward, no, we just want to communicate that the schedules are ready and that could change."

In regard to the La Junta Jr. / Sr. High School swimming pool, come Wednesday the facility will be open for lap swim and water aerobics. The pool is not ready to be open full time for open swim, said Lovato, but it is ready to accommodate swimmers with an open lane between each swimming lane for lap swim.

"The water aerobics class, as long as they can maintain their spacing appropriately, we are going to have that as well," Lovato said.

Ensuring students and staff can return to school safely in August requires a lot of consideration. From bus schedules to potential temperature checks in addition to the questions revolving around online learning, sports and like activities. Late August, for example, is prime allergies season, as Lovato pointed out.

"Lately it feels very humid in the mornings and if you're like me you might feel a little congested," said Lovato. "You wake up and you might hack a little bit before you get in the shower. You know that you're not really sick and once you get out of the shower you feel better. ... We're going to be starting school in allergy season, heavy allergy season, where the symptoms can be very similar (to some COVID-19 symptoms). Our nurses in the area are talking to one another. We're really trying to communicate to head off a lot of questions like that.

Principals from schools in the area planned to meet Tuesday and today the school district plans to survey its teachers for special circumstances or ideas they might have. The district is also planning to send out another Google poll to get more feedback and insight from members of the community.

"That will likely happen weekly until we start school," Lovato said. "I plan to put out what we talked about tonight and through the meetings through the newspaper and try to communicate weekly with them. We'll just ry to communicate as we go. ...

"As rural schools, we don't see the volume and for us we feel kind of distanced from the big-city stories. But we're tring really hard to make our regional voices heard. Right now I feel very confident that school will be on target, in person. But, we know we will have some online. We know we will have some other issues to work through."

Tribune-Democrat reporter Christian Burney can be reached by email at cburney@ljtdmail.com. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat at lajuntatribunedemocrat.com/subscribenow.