A 77-year-old motorist sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle alcohol-related accident Friday on East Fourth Street between Portland and Queens avenues.

Police said Gabriel Felix-Encina, 19, was traveling at high speed when his vehicle rear-ended the victim’s car. The collision caused the vehicle to spin and then slam into a pole.

The victim was airlifted out of Pueblo by Flight for Life due to the extent of his injuries.

During the police investigation of the accident, East Fourth Street was shut down.

Felix-Encina fled the accident scene and was later arrested in the county by sheriff’s office personnel.

He is facing charges of DUI, vehicular assault, failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, and failing to notify police of an accident.

