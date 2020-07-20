CANON CITY — Colorado Department of Corrections officials are getting help with inmate and staff testing from the Colorado National Guard through Wednesday after 25 cases of COVID-19 have emerged in the past week here.

Gov. Jared Polis has ordered the Colorado National Guard soldiers and airmen to help state health officials with additional COVID-19 testing capability.

U.S. Army Capt. Brian Doble, Task Force Test Support commander, said, "This is an at-risk population considering the density of people living within close quarters, so we are happy to partner with DOC in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado."

National guard officials hope to test inmates and staff at Colorado State Penitentiary, where 23 positive cases have been reported among staff and inmates at the prison which currently houses 698 inmates. Testing also is being done at Arrowhead prison where two staff members have tested positive at the prison which currently houses 426 inmates.

Inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period except to use the restrooms or shower. All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units.

"The inmates will have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail," said Annie Skinner, DOC public information officer. "The facilities will continue to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates will continue to be required to wear face coverings."

Fremont County health officials said Sunday there also is one new case involving a 63-year-old man in the community. The county is reporting a total of 74 cases.

