Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen has been serving a lot of new clients, Helen Benavidez, the director of the Soup Kitchen said on Monday.

"The numbers have increased but not necessarily like a big leap but what we’re seeing, the difference is we’re seeing new folks," Benavidez said. "Not necessarily the same folks that we were serving before. We’re seeing a lot of new faces."

As an example, Benavidez said on Monday a couple with two children from Denver went to the soup kitchen for a meal.

Benavidez said she believes the trend is tied to the economic hardships the pandemic has brought upon many.

"What I’m suspecting is it’s from the layoffs, the furloughs, the people that lost their jobs. We’re starting to see them," she said.

On Thursday the soup kitchen saw 112 people show up. And the overall numbers have remained flat since the pandemic began, except for some time in May when the daily census was in the low 80s, according to Benavidez.

The soup kitchen has been able to manage feeding everyone, though they’ve had to get a little creative at times.

"The good thing is there has been lots of funding available," Benavidez said. "Now I’m having to buy convenience items. Deli meats, potato chips, paper bags, and paper cups. We never had to utilize that stuff before.

"We’re trying to give them at least one or two hot meals a week. We’re trying to make it not so monotonous. We’ve had the money come in, and as quickly as it’s come in it’s going out."

The soup kitchen has restricted its dining area to 15 clients at a time for their daily breakfasts and lunches since mid-March when the pandemic took hold in Pueblo County.

When one group of 15 gets done with their meal, another can enter. And in between, soup kitchen workers are disinfecting the tables and the entire area before the next group eats.

The soup kitchen serves breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m., and a hot meal lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., but it is now starting lunch about 20 minutes earlier to allow for more groups to be able to eat.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow