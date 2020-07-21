When Lee Newhart opened his Great Divide Ski Bike and Hike shop in 1984 he started with 50 bikes, but because of COVID-19 he has less than that today.

"We were closed for a while. That effected us. We were able to do repairs during that time, but we couldn’t sell anything," Newhart said referring to when the pandemic closed businesses in March.

As time went on, the state allowed businesses to reopen and Newhart saw a rush in business.

"After we opened everybody was in the mood to buy a bike and get out and ride. I think people had a double cabin fever because winter ended and then COVID caused a spring cabin fever," Newhart said with a smile.

"People were real anxious to get on bikes and get outside."

Newhart reopened his shop, 400 N. Santa Fe Ave., in May.

"It was as busy as it has ever been here. It was just unbelievable how many people were here buying bikes, accessories. They wanted to just get outside," he said.

"There were 15-20 people in line for the first 20 hours the first day we opened. I wanted to go outside and get a picture of it (the line), but I was too busy."

"We sold 19 bikes that first day and that’s kind of how things were going... I’ve never sold 19 in one day until May."

Newhart said in one month he sold all 200 of the bikes he had in stock which led to a new problem.

"I tried to reorder some. I have had well over 100 bikes on order for two months. We have been trickling in about 7-8 a month right now," Newhart said.

He said a lot of the new orders won’t be in until January, because China is shut down and that’s where some of the products are made.

The shop has about 30 bikes in stock this week.

Newhart said another reason there is such a long wait is because of the change of production years.

"That’s when bicycle companies start making 2021 products. That’s around April. A lot of things were shut down and so the new things didn’t get made up and the old stuff has run out and the demand is enormous," Newhart said.

Newhart said it’s happening nationwide.

He said it is frustrating that as interest for bicycles is at its peak, his hands are tied because of the pandemic and production.

"This happened when our season was just getting started in March and April and that’s when all of this happened... We’d love to have more bikes here to sell because people want them, but it’s just one of those things we have to deal with right now and for a while," Newhart said pointing to an almost empty row of racks that hold bikes.

Newhart said that he has seen people out riding a lot more than he has in a long time.

"They are just trying to get outdoors and enjoy time out there," he said.

Newhart said his business will stay afloat because of current orders and because the shop has, "an enormous amount of (bike) repairs that are going on right now."

"That’s keeping us pretty busy. We also have a some accessories. Some of them are starting to dwindle down, but hopefully it will change. We are set up for the season to get started," he said.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.