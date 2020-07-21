The Pueblo West Metro District Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to purchase a $3.2 million building for its new civic center.

The building, located at 713 E. Spaulding Ave., is owned by the Spradley Family LLC and is home to Intellitec College. The 17,339 square-foot building was constructed as a showroom and service garage in 2007 and sits on 2.68 acres.

"We’ve been in negotiations with the Spradley Family to purchase property they own -- Intellitec College - at 713 E. Spaulding Ave. for a price we feel works with the district. We would close some time after the first of the year," said Doug Proal, board president.

Proal said some studies have to be done prior to closing on the property and the Spradley’s have to "move part of their dealership to another building."

"I think it is a good deal, a good price and a good location for us so it is a win, win, win," said board member Matt Smith. "Based on the condition of the place and what we are doing I think it is a fair offer."

"We all came to a pretty good consensus that this was fair and doable," Proal said.

The board agreed to the purchase during a special meeting just one week after firing Short, Elliot, Hendrickson, Inc., as the engineering design and construction services firm it hired to oversee construction of a new civic center.

The projected costs for a new building were well beyond the $6 million pall park figure the board was hoping to see as it worked to replace its former office building at 109 Industrial. That office was condemned after a catastrophic weather incident last March.

