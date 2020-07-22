Ongoing Summer Clean-Up Discount Day at

Southside Landfill through July 31

The Summer Clean-Up Discount Day at the Southside Landfill will continue through July 31. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. (This special discount event began Monday.)

The Summer Clean-Up is open to Pueblo city residents with valid identification showing a city address or a matching name on a current utility bill; items from businesses will not be accepted.

All permitted solid waste is accepted; visit thesouthsidelandfill.com for a list of acceptable waste and additional information. No tires, electronics, liquids, appliances, medical waste, or hazardous materials are allowed.

Cost per load varies, a discount of $15 per load will be applied; all loads must be covered to receive the discount. Mattresses, box springs, or furniture items are accepted for $35 per item. All uncovered loads will be charged double the gate rate and may be subject to traffic fines from local law enforcement.

The Southside Landfill is located on Colorado Highway 78 (take West Northern Avenue), 7.5 miles west of South Pueblo Boulevard. Participants are reminded to plan on a wait time in line of at least 15 minutes. Any of the discounted days may be canceled due to high winds or other inclement weather.

This event is a joint effort of the city of Pueblo, Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and Waste Connections.