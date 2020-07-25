The first day of class at Colorado State University-Pueblo for incoming freshmen and transfer students normally is a day that brings the future into focus.

But for students setting their sights on a college education, with the nation still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, the uncertainty continues on.

Local high schoolers and millions across the nations had to navigate online classes, build resumes without access to standardized testing or extracurriculars and had to decide where they'd like to attend without visiting campuses.

In March, when Sonrisa Bustamante heard an announcement at Central High School that sports and other activities would be suspended and that school would move to a remote setting she couldn’t believe it.

"I remember seeing people crying. I cried. I couldn’t help myself," Bustamante recalled.

"I wanted to play tennis. That also meant it was my last chance to get any scholarships for tennis. I played all three years. It was my sport so not being able to play really stunk."

She said the remainder of the year got even worse with the cancellation of prom and several other events that go hand-in-hand with high school life.

"When we couldn’t go back to school it made a lot of people depressed. We didn’t get to get our full-on high school experience," she said.

Now comes college in a world that seems to change minute by minute.

Bustamante enrolled at CSU-Pueblo for the fall semester but is already seeing that half of her courses will be remote even though the college plans on returning to person-to-person learning this semester.

"We didn’t get the high school experience and now I fear that maybe we won’t get the college experience either," she said.

"This will take some adjusting again," the criminology major added.

Isabel Kahler, a 2018 East High School graduate, is transferring to CSU-Pueblo from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

"I had to withdraw from the university before the COVID-19 pandemic because of personal reasons. I didn’t really experience how the coronavirus affected students there," Kahler said.

Kahler, 19, said she transferred to CSU-Pueblo because she wanted to be closer to home and the larger institution wasn’t for her.

Kahler said there are challenges ahead and she remains uncertain because of the pandemic and how it could affect her education at CSU-Pueblo.

"It’s not pleasant to me to know that there is that uncertainty, but I know I can hack it if I need to. I am a mathematics major so most of my courses this semester are upper division math courses," she said.

"So having those online would not be fun, but I have done an online course before and so I know what it’s like."

Kahler said it’s more difficult to learn online as opposed to in-person learning.

"You do a lot more work. There’s a lot of logistical issues. So I am not thrilled about it, but I am not worried about it. I know I can make it through. It is what it is, basically," Kahler said.

Kahler said she is enrolled in one online course at CSU-Pueblo. She said CSU-Pueblo leaders are handling everything well.

"I am very impressed that they are planning in-person classes and I am impressed that they have a pretty large amount of their staff on campus and a lot of resources are available," Kahler said.

Bustamante, 18, said she knows COVID-19 will never fully go away.

"It’s like the flu in that sense. It’s always going to be here," she said.

Bustamante, who is on the cheer team at CSU-Pueblo, said she also worries about sports being delayed or canceled.

"I am doing cheer and I may not even be able to cheer at games," she said.

"I just hope things calm down and we all get back to normal. I want to meet people on campus and have a great college life."

Bustamante said her learning style isn’t compatible with online courses.

"I am a person that learns by watching someone in class. Being on the computer is tough. I am going to be more stressed than I would be normally for a new freshman entering college," she said.

Kahler said there is no use in complaining about how the pandemic will affect college.

"A worldwide pandemic is obviously a big issue. But when you look at the course of history, people have been through much worse and made out of it just fine," Kahler.

"You can look at World War II, the Great Depression and all the things that even our great grandparents had to live through. We can make it. It’s not going to be easy, but you need to suck it up and just get with the program," Kahler said.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.