By OJC staff

The Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges presented each of the 13 colleges in the Colorado Community College System with a $500 scholarship to incite enrollment for fall 2020. Otero Junior College's recipient of scholarship is Marissa Mares.

To be eligible for this scholarship, applying students had to have been enrolled half-time or greater (six of more credits) for fall 2020 by June 15 and to receive the funds must remain at half-time through the fall census date which is Sept. 2.

Mares, of Pueblo, graduated from East High School in 2015. She is a first-time college student and is enrolled at OJC with the intent to obtain an Associate's Degree in Nursing.

For the past two years, Mares has been employed at the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo (CMHIP) in the adolescent's behavioral treatment unit. Working with youths in the psychiatric field has inspired her to pursue a degree in nursing. Her short-term goal is to continue to work in the psychiatric and cognitive behavior field as a registered nurse while pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Mares' long-term goal is to pursue a management or leadership role within the nursing department at CMHIP.

Family, who encourage her daily to achieve her goals are Mares' inspiration. She enjoys working out, spending time with friends and family, and Do It Yourself (DIY) projects. She is very thankful to have been chosen as the recipient of the Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges Fall 2020 Early Enrollment Scholarship.