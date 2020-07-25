Pomp and Circumstance along with the blazing sun filled the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl Saturday morning as the class of 2020 prepared to celebrate their graduation one final time.

Making their walk into the socially distanced seating area, the graduating classes of South and East High Schools gazed up at families and loved ones who could be heard cheering for each of their individual graduates.

The guest speakers and graduates alike spoke to the gratitude felt by being able to celebrate the monumental occasion that was organized by the We Stand Together for Graduation collective with support of over 100 local businesses.

After remarks from Pastor Steve Chavez of Praise Assembly Church of God, student body president Ryan Belmont, student body vice president Jordan Valdez, and salutatorian Connor Huth, the former students of "Colt Nation" edged closer to their journey across the stage.

"We as the Pueblo South High School class of 2020 will never forget the support and dedication you have shown us," Valdez said.

For East, Randy Heaton gave opening remarks while representing their class was the student body president Cidonia Ponce, valedictorian Caitlin Johnston, and senior class president Linsey Whipple.

Johnston used her speaking time to provide her fellow classmates with a metaphor, using a feather as a symbolic measure.

"Take a moment and think about a feather," Johnston said followed by a description of the components of a feather. "It can only do so much on its own, however when brought together with other feathers they become a wing, a tail, a whole bird – or in our case an eagle."

Finishing, Johnston noted, each of the graduates is representative of an eagle feather, and while they may soar their separate ways, they will always make up an eagle.

Approximately 40 graduates were present for each school’s separate celebration with nearly 100 supporters - seated at a social distance - eagerly watching from the west bleachers of the stadium.

Nick Donovan served as the emcee for South, and former Eagles Randy Heaton and District Attorney Jeff Chostner emceed for East.

For both ceremonies, Chaz Miles and U.S. Sen. Corey Gardner shared remarks for the graduates virtually.

Miles spoke encouragingly to the graduates, noting there is nothing that can stop them so long as they work toward their goals.

Gardner emphasized the pride supporters, the city, and state have witnessing the adversity these young adults have overcome.

While each graduate finally took the well-deserved walk across the stage, their name was announced, followed by individual accomplishments throughout his or her high school career, future plans, and a fun fact about the graduate.

For East graduate Aaden Valdez and his father Zachery, the celebration brought a sense of closure.

"It filled that little part of my heart and I’m ready to move on to bigger and better things," Aaden Valdez said.

"I’m thankful for We Stand Together for doing this because it did bring a little closure and helped us celebrate his accomplishments," Zachery Valdez added. "I even found myself getting emotional because we were able to experience this event."

Chieftain reporter Alexis Smith can be reached by email at asmith@chieftain.com or on Twitter @smith_alexis27. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.