CANON CITY — A one-of-a-kind art exhibit is set to showcase how beauty can still emerge from darkness as Supermax inmates bare their souls through artworks for the free world to see.

The third and final installment of the annual "Color of Hope," show focuses on art created by inmates who participate in the Creative Arts Platform at the Federal Bureau of Prisons Florence Correctional Complex. This year’s theme is "Brokenhood: The Art of Healing through Community."

For the first time in the three-year series, only Supermax inmates are exhibiting their art. The prison, located just south of Florence is the nation’s most secure and is known for housing the country’s notoriously dangerous convicts.

"This exhibit marks a turn in their identities as growing artists. It is the first time they have shown their work collectively to the public," said Justin Reddick, program developer.

An opening reception is set to run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Fremont Center for the Arts, 505 Macon Ave., in Canon City, during which visitors can meet with the program’s facilitators including Pueblo’s prominent street artist, Matte Refic, aka Mat Taylor who helps teach art techniques and Reddick who is an artist and religious services assistant.

The two work alongside Dr. Megan Stevens, a psychologist, and Entry Affairs Coordinator Jessica Salo. The newest class, operating under strict coronavirus consturctions has 12 inmate students.

Many of the inmates have written descriptions to go with their pieces. One such essay, penned by Oscar Rodriguez, describes his "Wool Blanket" artwork.

The wool blanket is an amenity and a shield of sorts that has been consistent through his years of incarceration from juvie hall to Supermax.

"It means something to most of us in my world. My painting is not about pain or being hurt," Rodriguez explained.

"My painting is about falling and getting back up. It’s about losing hope and having the safety of that wool blanket.

I read somewhere that even in darkness, there is light. My painting is not about defeat, but victory.

It’s about resilience, strength and most of all…that wool blanket," he said.

In preparing for the show, inmates were tasked with conveying the radical struggle that people take together, moving from sorrow to joy through their kinship as humans and through their shared love of the arts. It offers a mature body of work that centers on the broken aspects of humanity, personal triumph and the intense hope that resides between the bars of incarceration.

Beyond the main gallery artists, there are over 100 powerful supplementary pieces of artwork on display and for sale that has been created by Creative Arts Program participants and recreation artists residing at Supermax.

"A large portion of the art for this show has been created since the COVID-19 outbreak," Reddick explained. "While we are all freaking out, the prison has operated like normal for most of these guys at the Supermax.

"I feel like maybe we can all have such courage, despite the uncertainty we face, to make art not knowing what is next," he said.

Reddick, who conceptualized and developed the Creative Arts Platform in 2013, said it has been steadily functioning as a grassroots art program for the Federal Bureau of Prisons since spring 2016. Through the program, inmates have demonstrated that creativity can be the main catalyst through which they can assess, plan and prepare to reenter society following the completion of their sentences.

The show runs through Aug. 29 and admission is free.

