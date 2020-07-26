CANON CITY — A two-vehicle crash involving a bus claimed the life of a 19-year-old New York man Saturday, 8 miles west of here on U.S. Highway 50.

The crash occurred at 2:50 p.m. Saturday when Jerry Sun, 19, of College Point, New York, was making a left turn onto U.S. Highway 50 at Colorado 9, according to Colorado State Patrol technician Tim Ortiz. Sun’s Lincoln Navigator was hit by an International bus driven by Herbert Tecklenburg, 69, of Canon City.

Sun and two passengers all were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. All three were taken to St. Thomas More Hospital in Canon City.

Sun was pronounced dead at the hospital. Sun’s passengers were treated for serious injuries, Ortiz said.

Tecklenburg, who was wearing a seat belt, had a minor injury but was not taken to the hospital. Ortiz did not indicate whether there were any passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation but neither alcohol nor speed are considered factors in the crash, Ortiz said.

