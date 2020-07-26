A hefty donation to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund by Kaiser Permanente and its employees will lead to more contact tracing capabilities in the state.

The health care organization and its employees will donate $500,000 to the fund, and $300,000 of that money will be given to organizations applying to do contact tracing, specifically organizations focused on cultural competency within Colorado communities, according to a news release issued this week by Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

The remaining money will come through Kaiser Permanente’s employee donation matching campaign, which ends Sept. 30.

"It’s has been incredible to see so many Coloradans stepping up to support our state’s COVID response, and we are thrilled by the generous contribution from Kaiser Permanente and its employees. Contact tracing is a critical part of containing this virus, and this support will help bolster our state’s program as well as Colorado’s response to the pandemic," Polis said in a statement. "This pandemic is far from over, and we all have to remain vigilant. We must continue wearing masks when leaving the house, washing our hands, and following social distancing practices."

The donation will help support the state’s infrastructure and get Colorado closer to reaching the goal that all those who test positive for coronavirus at the state’s testing sites and all potentially exposed individuals be contacted within at least two days.

The COVID Relief Fund is a partnership with the state, Mile High United Way and Colorado Health Foundation to help Colorado recover from the economic and social impacts of COVID-19.

Through five rounds of funding, the fund has provided support to more than 765 nonprofit organizations, totaling $16.32 million.

Eligible organizations can apply at www.helpcoloradonow.org beginning in August.

