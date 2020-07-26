Pueblo’s 2020 Breastfeeding Celebration and Virtual Global Latch On, a gathering at which participants breastfeed together and offer peer support to each other, is scheduled for Aug. 1.

The event, which will be held at the Pueblo Mall parking lot near Menchies Frozen Yogurt, will feature incentives that will be given away in a drive-thru manner from 9 to 10 a.m. The Virtual Latch is scheduled for 10:15-10:45 a.m. with the official latch occurring at 10:30 a.m. Participants must be pregnant or breastfeeding, register to receive incentives and participate in Virtual Latch; register at biglatchon.org.

For more information visit Pueblo WIC Facebook or callt Pueblo’s WIC office at 583-4518.