BIRTHS
(at Parkview Medical Center)
July 13, 2020
Criaris: Samantha and George Criaris, of Pueblo, a daughter.
July 17, 2020
Moore: Natalie and Mark Moore, of Pueblo, a son.
Munoz Torres: Laura Torres and Jose Munoz, of Pueblo, a son.
Bowen: Kendra and Rory Bowen, of Pueblo, a son.
Story: Adrianna Castro and Samuel Story, of Pueblo West, a son.
July 18, 2020
Zoetewey: Dakota and Mitchell Zoetewey, of Pueblo, a son.
Trujillo: EvaMarie Maestas and Destry Trujillo, of Pueblo, a son.
July 19, 2020
Nunez: Vanessa and Zachary Nunez, of Pueblo West, a son.
July 20, 2020
Turner: Courtney Price and Brian Turner, of Pueblo, a son.
July 22, 2020
DeWolfe: Phal and Rickey DeWolfe, of Pueblo West, a daughter.
Magoon: Josephine Vigil and Adam Magoon, of Pueblo, a daughter.
Sandoval: Kaleigh Bohl and Dillon Sandoval, of Pueblo West, a son.
Lucero: Katrina Marshall and Matthew Lucero, of Avondale, twin sons.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
July 21, 2020
Draine: Clarence Draine, 94. Angelus.
Love: Lois M. Love went to be with the Lord July 21, 2020. Imperial.
July 25, 2020
Tayson: John Virgil Tayson, 64.
LA JUNTA
July 15, 2020
Vandetti: John William Vandetti, 93, Peacock-Larsen.
OLNEY SPRINGS
July 25, 2020
Peil: Iona Lenore Peil, 94, Peacock-Larsen.