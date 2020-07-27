BIRTHS

(at Parkview Medical Center)

July 13, 2020

Criaris: Samantha and George Criaris, of Pueblo, a daughter.

July 17, 2020

Moore: Natalie and Mark Moore, of Pueblo, a son.

Munoz Torres: Laura Torres and Jose Munoz, of Pueblo, a son.

Bowen: Kendra and Rory Bowen, of Pueblo, a son.

Story: Adrianna Castro and Samuel Story, of Pueblo West, a son.

July 18, 2020

Zoetewey: Dakota and Mitchell Zoetewey, of Pueblo, a son.

Trujillo: EvaMarie Maestas and Destry Trujillo, of Pueblo, a son.

July 19, 2020

Nunez: Vanessa and Zachary Nunez, of Pueblo West, a son.

July 20, 2020

Turner: Courtney Price and Brian Turner, of Pueblo, a son.

July 22, 2020

DeWolfe: Phal and Rickey DeWolfe, of Pueblo West, a daughter.

Magoon: Josephine Vigil and Adam Magoon, of Pueblo, a daughter.

Sandoval: Kaleigh Bohl and Dillon Sandoval, of Pueblo West, a son.

Lucero: Katrina Marshall and Matthew Lucero, of Avondale, twin sons.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

July 21, 2020

Draine: Clarence Draine, 94. Angelus.

Love: Lois M. Love went to be with the Lord July 21, 2020. Imperial.

July 25, 2020

Tayson: John Virgil Tayson, 64.

LA JUNTA

July 15, 2020

Vandetti: John William Vandetti, 93, Peacock-Larsen.

OLNEY SPRINGS

July 25, 2020

Peil: Iona Lenore Peil, 94, Peacock-Larsen.