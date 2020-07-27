CANON CITY – A suspect accused of first-degree murder in the cold case shooting death of a 20-year-old acquaintance has been restored to mental competency following an initial finding of incompetency last November.

Jeffery Brian Smith, 37, of Goodyear, Ariz., is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the shooting death of Remzi Nesfield, who died in January 2007. It wasn’t until nine years later that Fremont County Sheriff detectives recovered Nesfield’s remains off of Fremont County Road 28 near Cotopaxi in Western Fremont County.

Fremont County District Court Judge Ramsey Lama said Monday an updated evaluation ruled Smith is now competent, which means he is capable of assisting his attorney with his defense. However, Public Defender Jason Kosloski argued the evaluation was not sufficient and should be done again because testing and imaging should have been conducted to determine if a potential brain injury affects Smith’s competency.

Lama said he did not find the evaluation was insufficient. Kosloski then requested a second evaluation for Smith to be conducted by an independent evaluator.

Lama granted that request. Smith, who is held without bail, is set to return to court for the results of that new evaluation Aug. 24, although Lama said the coronavirus pandemic is "wreaking havoc" on the justice system and he doesn’t anticipate the evaluation will be done by then.

According to testimony at a preliminary hearing, Nesfield’s skull had a hole in the back of it and contained a bullet fragment similar to a .45-caliber bullet.

During an interview with authorities, Smith reportedly admitted he told Nesfield he did not want to be involved in the drug scene and said Nesfield "freaked out" and threatened to kill his parents. Smith said Nesfield never attacked or threatened him, but he was afraid for his parents/ lives.

Smith allegedly admitted to authorities that he used a Springfield .45-caliber handgun to shoot Nesfield in the back of the head while both were inside a Denver garage. Smith reportedly admitted to placing Nesfield’s body in the flatbed area of a pickup, driving to his residence in Colorado Springs and covering the body with snow to conceal it.

Smith allegedly admitted he then drove to the mountains, stopped his vehicle and dumped Nesfield’s body on the side of the road in Fremont County.

