Tayton Coulter and his border collie mix Shiloh won grand champion honors at the Bent County Fair dog show Wednesday at the fair grounds in Las Animas.

In addition to winning grand champion status, Coulter also won first prize in showmanship and obedience.

Presley Vallejos and her chocolate lab Anna took second place in both showmanship and obedience.

The judge for the contest as Pete Danko.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Ken Hamrick can be reached by email at khamrick@ljtdmail.com.