Three patients of Pioneer Health Care Center in Rocky Ford who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, Crowley / Otero Health Departments Director Rick Ritter told the Tribune-Democrat Friday.

Ritter said the health department gives its condolences to their families.

"Any time this happens we are certainly sorry that they lost a loved one," Ritter said.

COVID-19 cases in Otero County totaled 36 as of Saturday, according to Colorado Public Health and Environment.

However, Ritter said in a news release that numbers reflected by the state were not up to date. In the same statement, Ritter confirmed that three coronavirus patients at Pioneer Health Care Center in Rocky Ford had died and at the nursing home two staff and a total of 13 patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ritter noted that results of confirmatory tests for some patients were still awaiting results as of Saturday.

The Tribune-Democrat called Pioneer Director of Nursing Judy Campbell to ask followup questions but has not heard back yet.

