Recently you may have seen the article about the Pueblo West Metropolitan Board of Directors voting to move forward with purchasing an existing building as our Civic Center Building. We are always listening to our community and wanted to address a few questions that were mentioned after this vote.

Why do you need a building?

The old administration building at 109 E. Industrial Blvd. was severely damaged in the bomb cyclone, March 2019. Because of the age of the building and the substantial damage it received, it is not cost-effective for the Pueblo West Metro to undergo renovation of the building. Since March 2019, we have been temporarily renting space from the San Isabel Electric Association for our staff and to continue to provide the community with customer service. Renting space temporarily is not a long term solution. The new civic building will allow us to provide better customer service to the community, and it will include a board room with appropriate A/V equipment to allow for enhanced board meeting livestreaming capabilities.

Who would work in the building?

Pueblo West Metro District has currently 113 employees and the space we are currently renting at the San Isabel Electric Association building only accommodates 20 of our employees. We have multiple customer service departments (i.e. Community Development, Water Billing) and administration (i.e. Human Resources, Finance, etc.) that need a space to provide efficient customer service. Having a workplace and central customer service area also helps customers find the department they need without having to travel between multiple locations.

How can we afford this?

The Pueblo West Metro District Board and staff are committed to making this project as cost-effective as possible. The Board has been researching and looking at purchasing an existing building to renovate as a more cost effective approach. The Pueblo West Metro District received insurance funds from the damage of the old administration building and applied for a state grant. For the remainder of the cost, we will finance it through an annual payment and we’ve already included this cost in the 2020 budget.

How can we have a new civic building but not a new fire station?

First, we cannot use insurance funds or the state grant for anything other than a civic building. Second, a building is a one-time cost. A built, staffed and equipped fire station requires additional funds every year to operate.

We encourage residents to visit our website at pueblowestmetro.com and visit our financial transparency website. We have a budget listed and it also allows you to plug in your current property taxes to see how much of that money is spent per each department. Currently Pueblo West Metropolitan District receives 21-percent of property taxes and zero sales tax revenue.

If you have any more questions, please feel free to contact us!

Nina Vetter is the Pueblo West Metropolitan District Manager and can be reached at nvetter@pwmd-co.us.