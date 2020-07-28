Free community COVID-19 testing at the Colorado State Fairgrounds has been extended throughout August, according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

The testing had set to expire at the end of this month.

Testing will take place every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m.

There is no limit now to the number of people who can be tested per day, the health department said.

That’s a stark change from late March and early April when very few tests were available in Pueblo County.

"Testing has continued to improve since the beginning," Randy Evetts, the public health director for the health department, said on Tuesday. "We were excited when federal testing allowed us to do up to 250 a day. Now with this becoming a state testing site, we can do even more."

Evetts also said that the health department is looking into ways to expand testing even more such as adding more days a week for testing, doing more remote testing in communities that can’t easily access the Fairgrounds, and doing testing at nursing homes with strike teams.

"The more testing we can do the better," Evetts said. "It helps us to understand what’s going on with the virus in our community."

Pueblo County recently had a surge in virus cases that has put its variance in jeopardy with the state.

But Evetts said that the activities associated with the variance and what’s been allowed to reopen are not what has driven the spike.

"Case investigation and contact tracing shows lots of cases coming from family gatherings, weddings, graduation parties, different activities like that that might be in someone’s home or backyard," he said. "We haven’t really had any major connection to those places for which we have variances.

"We’re not seeing it because they went to the zoo or places that have opened up. We’re seeing it in places not as easily regulated. That’s a concern for us because all those activities have a bearing on what happens to our businesses. We’re very concerned about that and want to get that message out to the community. If you are going to these types of events, be smart about it, continue wearing a mask, and social distancing."

