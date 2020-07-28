On Monday, police responded to Sonoras Carniceria butcher shop in the 1300 block of East 21st Street on a report of a burglary.

There, the reporting person said that $60,400 in cash was stolen, with a drive-through window, large safe, and cash register system damaged to the tune of nearly $1,000.

A large rock and small crowbar left at the scene were taken into evidence, and a male is listed in the report as a suspect.

Road rage results in assault

On Monday, a motorist told police he was struck in the face three times by a man who didn’t appreciate being "cut off."

At mile marker 94 on Interstate 25, the victim told police he accidentally cut off a vehicle before entering the highway. The driver of that car was visibly upset and gestured for the victim to pull over on the highway, which he did.

At that point, the victim was struck three times in the face by the suspect, identified in the report as a 26-year-old Pueblo man.

Firearm theft

A Taurus 9mm handgun ($400) was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2700 block of Franklin Avenue Sunday.

A Rueger .380 LCP pistol ($275) and a folding knife were stolen from a residence in the 1800 block of Paseo del Tosoro Monday.

Vehicle theft

A white 1995 Ford Aerostar ($800) was reported stolen from the 600 block of Routt Avenue Tuesday. The victim told police she listed the vehicle, as well as her address, on a sales app. One person came by to look at the vehicle before it vanished.

A black 1991 Yamaha motorcycle ($1,500) was reported stolen from a sidewalk in the 1000 block of East Abriendo Avenue Monday.

A green 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet ($2,500) was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Oakshire Lane Sunday.

A red 2004 Chevy Cavalier ($2,000) disappeared from the 1400 block of East Orman Avenue Saturday after the owner allowed an "unknown person" to stay the night in the home.

The owner of 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle reported her $4,500 bike stolen from the Clarion Inn in the 4000 block of North Elizabeth Street Saturday.

The bike had been driven to Pueblo by a male party, who subsequently ended up being arrested, thus leaving the bike in the parking lot.

Criminal mischief

A 2001 GMC parked in the 2000 block of Jerry Murphy Road Monday sustained $5,000 in unspecified damage.

A 33-year-old Colorado Springs man is suspected of firing a BB gun at a residence and vehicle in the 1900 block of Constitution Road Saturday and causing at least $1,500 in damage.

Theft from vehicle

After breaking the window of a 2011 Ford Escape in the 1800 block of Hollywood Drive Sunday, a perpetrator(s) entered the vehicle and stole a $1,000 Samsung phone and a purse containing cash and financial transaction devices. It will cost $300 to replace the window.

A vehicle parked nearby also had its window broken out.

Safe Streets update

Four fugitives listed as part of the Safe Streets program recently were arrested.

Ray Bachicha, featured in 2019, and Pablo Ortiz, David Maes and Ryan Ellis were taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Out of 426 criminals featured in the Safe Streets program, 401 have been arrested: a success rate of 94%.

Arrests

Martin L. Rodriguez, 33, of the 2500 block of Cedar Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony menacing (gun). Bail was not set, pending a court appearance.

David A. Winans-Clark, 27, no specified address, was arrested Monday on a $10,000 felony warrant for second-degree burglary.

Christopher Roberts, 44, of the 1600 block of Moore Avenue, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and criminal impersonation (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Hector M. Perez, 40, of the 400 block of Pitkin Avenue, was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree introduction of contraband (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

