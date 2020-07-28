Two Pueblo startup businesses are in the running for a share of at least $250,000 in investment funds as part of the Greater Colorado Pitch Series.

Nick Gonzales of Tankmatez and Ralf Schwoerer of Cyberprivacy are among seven finalists vying for a quarter of a million dollars put up by the Greater Colorado Venture Fund, which is hosting Thursday’s virtual event.

Tankmatez and Cyberprivacy will compete against other Colorado startups in hopes of securing funding that could take their venture to the next level.

The Greater Colorado Venture Fund invests in early stage startups headquartered outside of the Front Range. The group’s mission is to "inspire innovation in places formerly overlooked by venture funds."

The first-of-its-kind virtual pitch event saw more than 100 company owners, from Sterling to Trinidad to Pagosa Springs, apply to deliver a four-minute pitch during the finals broadcast. Industries represented included software, food, medical devices, technical infrastructure, outdoor recreation and e-commerce.

Gonzales and Schwoerer were encouraged by Southern Colorado Innovation Link to make pitches.

Southern Colorado Innovation Link is a grant-funded program housed at Pueblo Community College that provides mentoring and resources to promising early-stage companies across Pueblo, Fremont, Huerfano, and Custer counties.

Tankmatez offers a select line of high quality, innovative products for the fish and coral reef industry. Some of these products include tank cleaners and fish traps that replace the need for traditional fish nets and inefficient cleaners.

Word of Gonzales’ products quickly spread after websites like Cheddar and In The Know Innovation reposted them. On all social media platforms, Tankmatez videos have collected more than 240 million combined views.

Cyberprivacy's state-of-the-art Cyber Command Panel helps families and businesses stay protected in the digital age.

"The average consumer doesn’t realize they are more likely to have personal and financial information compromised through their own home network than they are to have a physical home break-in happen," said Schwoerer.

As such, Cyberprivacy provides corporate grade security measures through a physical device in the client’s home or business, paired with 24/7 monitoring.

"Both entrepreneurs have said that if they win the investment, they are looking forward to growing the business in Pueblo and helping further develop Southern Colorado as a region full of innovative entrepreneurs," said Mark Madic, manager of Southern Colorado Innovation Link.

The Pitch Series, which begins at noon on Thursday, is available for public viewing by registering at greatercolorado.vc.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.