Nathan Turner, the man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend who later died from her injuries, will not be facing two of the three counts he was charged with in the case.

Pueblo District Court Judge Thomas Flesher did not find probable cause to bind over to trial the charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, or first-degree murder-extreme indifference, according to the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

That decision came down during a hearing in the case on Thursday.

Turner, 37, had been bound over for trial already, though, on the charge of second-degree murder.

The judge bound over that charge following Turner’s preliminary hearing that ended July 20, and waited before making a determination on the other two charges.

Turner’s next court date is slated for Aug. 31.

Nicole Stephenson, 33, of Pueblo, died at Swedish Medical Center in Denver on Feb. 19.

Turner, of the 2200 block of Norwich Avenue, was arrested in Pueblo on Jan. 27 on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Charges were upgraded following Stephenson’s death.

According to a police affidavit, Stephenson was Turner’s ex-girlfriend.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Norwich on Jan. 27.

The affidavit notes that a reporting party saw a woman unconscious — and possibly dead — on a couch in the home.

Stephenson was taken to Parkview Medical Center by the fire department after emergency medical technicians saw her injuries, which included bleeding from her mouth.

At the hospital, police discovered that Stephenson had bruises on both arms, both knees, both eyes and her neck.

The affidavit states that she had severe bleeding on her brain, which doctors said was caused by severe trauma to the face, and she was taken immediately to emergency surgery. She was eventually transferred to the Denver area hospital.

Police said neighbors on Norwich Avenue said they saw a silver truck pull up to the residence soon after an ambulance left. They said a male entered the home and then left.

A computer at the home revealed that Stephenson had reported several incidents of being a victim of kidnappings and assaults. In all of the instances, Turner was the suspect and he was issued a restraining order from coming near Stephenson.

Turner was listed as the owner of the Norwich Avenue home.

The affidavit said while police were executing a search warrant for the home, the silver truck pulled up in the driveway. Turner was at the wheel.

He told police he was at the house at 11 a.m. to get tools, initially denying that he was involved in the assault, and then asked for a lawyer, according to the affidavit. Turner was processed at the police station.

The 911 call came at 11:59 a.m. that day. Police said it was from Stephenson’s phone.

When asked if he ever used Stephenson’s phone recently, "Nathan (Turner) hesitated and then asked to speak to his attorney. No further questions were asked," according to the affidavit.

Police said the voice on the 911 call sounded like Turner’s voice.

The affidavit states that police found two couch pillows in a drying machine at the Norwich home. The pillows matched the couch in the front room where Stephenson was discovered.

While taking photographs of Turner, a police detective discovered that he had blood under his fingernails. Turner said that he bites his nails, the affidavit said.

Police said after researching several cases involving Turner and Stephenson, they found that Stephenson said Turner would use pillows to beat her until she was unconscious.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow