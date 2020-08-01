Street repairs in Pueblo are set to begin again soon after City Council this week approved funds for repaving four roadways deemed to be in the worst shape.

Council members unanimously approved awarding a construction contract for $3.3 million to Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and set forth $502,000 for contingencies and additional work for the street rehabilitation projects.

The roads that will have work done include Fortino Boulevard from U.S. 50 to Elizabeth Street; Outlook Boulevard from U.S. 50 to Eagleridge Boulevard; Greenwood Street from West Eighth Street to West 24th Street; and Eagleridge Boulevard from Intersate 25 to Pioneer Road.

Rehabilitation will consist of both milling and overlay of surface and reconstruction of the roadway.

Earlier this month, the city budgeted and appropriated some $4.4 million from the cit’s allotment of the Highway Users Tax Fund and $2.7 million from the voter-approved street repair utility fund for the project.

The city hopes to use the extra money on improving more roads this year, but if that doesn’t happen will use it to prepare for road projects next year.

The four roadways selected for rehabilitation this year were done under the Pueblo Arterial Roadway Pavement Management Plan in which the public works department assessed the city’s roads and prioritized which are in the most need of repair.

"I liked the process you guys used in identifying the worst roads and prioritizing those," Council President Dennis Flores said to Sam Vigil, the city’s public works director, during the meeting the funding was approved at. "I am happy to see we’re going to finally get started on this."

In the 2017 general election, city voters approved Ballot Question 2C by a margin of 58% to 42% to establish a Street Repair Utility Enterprise fund. The funds raised by this fee are used for the maintenance and repair of the city’s streets.

Pueblo residents and businesses are charged a monthly fee that makes up the fund.

Money from the fund has been used to repair several Pueblo roadways to date.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.