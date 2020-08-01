Just before midnight Friday, officers were dispatched to the Sunset Park area on report of a male possibly prowling cars parked on the street.

After Officer Joe Cardona spotted him on Princeton Street, a male took off running, with Cardona and Officer Keegan Verdugo pursuing him on foot.

The suspect, Arthur G. Chavez Jr., 41, was caught on the the west side of Pueblo Boulevard. Chavez had eight active warrants, three for felonies, and was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, which led to a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Burglary

Tools valued at $2,600 were reported stolen from a vehicle and garage in the 100 block of San Carlos Road Thursday.

Auto, firearm theft

A two-toned tan Ford F150 truck was reported stolen from the 35000 block of U.S. Highway 50 Wednesday.

The owner told police he left the keys, a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun with a full full magazine ($700) and his wallet, in the truck.

The vehicle is valued at $16,000.

Firearms theft

Also on Wednesday, three firearms were stolen from a vehicle on James Street in Avondale.

The weapons, a 380 Ruger, an American .22 and a 7.62 X 25mm, are valued at a combined $1,100.

The bear facts

On Thursday, "a pretty good sized bear," in the words of Watch IV Capt. Tom Rummel, was running around Sunset Park before climbing up into a tree.

At the scene, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer got a tranquilizer dart into the female bear, an act that caused her to doze off.

Before the Pueblo Fire Department arrived with a requested ladder, the bear began stirring and tumbled out of the tree. After the CPW officer got more tranquilizer into the animal, fire fighters and officers helped carry it out to the transport.

There, tranquilizer reversal was administered and the bear woke up.

After a period of observation, the animal will be released back into the wild.

Arrests

Dwight H. Dion, 57, of the 1300 block of East Third Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree assault on a peace officer/fireman with a weapon and attempting to influence a public servant. Additional count is resisting arrest (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Tammy J. Corbett, 47, of the 2200 block of South Prairie Avenue, was arrested Thursday on a felony count of crimes against at-risk adult/juvenile (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Preston R. Reno, 41, of 32 1/4 lane, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Augustina Amaya, 46, no specified address, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.

Marvin J. Trujillo, 53, of an unspecified address on Oakwood Lane, was arrested Thursday on charges that include suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He also had two failure to appear and one contempt of court warrant (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Johnny M. Chavez Jr., 27, of the 1600 block of Moore Avenue, was placed on a parole hold Friday after being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

