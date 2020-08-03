The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) is seeking member nominations for its Hemp Advisory Committee (HAC).

The HAC advises the department and confers on all matters regarding the regulation of hemp.

Committee members assist the commissioner of agriculture and program staff in promulgating rules to carry out the Hemp Act, Title 35, Article 61, and provide advice and consultation to the commissioner and program staff by reviewing rules, recommending new rules or changes to existing rules.

Members also offer advice and consultation on the establishment of an inspection program to determine THC concentration in compliance with the USDA Interim Final Rule and approved Colorado State Hemp Plan.

HAC members meet quarterly and serve 2- to 3-year terms. Members may be nominated to serve two successive terms. The committee is comprised of 10 members and there are a number of current openings. Specifically, nominations are sought for the following positions:

One member with experience in hemp regulation – to serve until July 31, 2021.

One member who is a farmer from a cooperative – to serve until July 31, 2022.

One member who is a commercial farmer – to serve until July 31, 2022.

One member with experience in seed development and genetics – to serve until July 31, 2022.

One representative from a research institution of higher education – to serve until July 31, 2022.

One representative from the cannabinoid industry – to serve until July 31, 2021.

CDA welcomes nominations from those interested in serving from third party aemp Associations. People from diverse constituencies and communities of color are encouraged to apply.

Applications are due Aug. 31, 2020. The nomination form is available here. Contact industrialhemp@state.co.us with questions and learn more about CDA’s industrial hemp program.