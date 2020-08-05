Crossing the country on Craftsman T110 lawnmowers with a top speed of 5.5 mph, is, to say the least, a challenge.

But when the long arm of the law orders, "Get them things off the highway," things suddenly become extremely problematic.

Fortunately for participants in the Great Grass Race, the day, and perhaps the race itself, was saved by the generosity of Puebloans.

Part reality show and part survival challenge, the Great Grass Race tasks two-person teams with venturing from Los Angeles to New York, on the aforementioned riding mowers, over a three-month span of time.

At the end of the journey is a $100,000 grand prize.

With nothing to their names but the clothes on their backs and a frontier explorer’s spirit, the racers rely solely on the good-hearted nature of strangers for their very survival.

"We are like modern-day hippies," said racer Andrej Sensnovis, 53, of Michigan. "We have no money, no food, no gas, no place to stay: everything you see on those trailers has been donated."

When four mowers still in the race were observed by a Colorado State Patrol trooper crawling along the shoulder of a highway, the jaunt came to a sudden and unexpected end.

"I’d say 99% of the police have been fine with us," Sensnovis said. "We even got a police escort out of Espanola, New Mexico. But when we got into Colorado, the state police said, 'No more.’

"They threatened to impound everything and issue citations, all that. So now we are looking for tows across Colorado."

For two days this week, the racers were put up, free of charge, at a West Orman Avenue Airbnb rental while race organizers tried to figure out a way to get the mowers, trailers and contestants up to Colorado Springs.

A solution arrived in the form of Dominic Manino, owner of Discount Towing, who not only offered to transport the mowers and trailers but threw in a classy ride via his Discount Luxury Limousine service.

"When they contacted us, we immediately wanted to help out," said Sandy Wood, who manages the limousine service. "But we had to gather our thoughts and see how we were going to pull it off."

Placing four riding mowers with trailers onto the tow trailer bed took a bit of configuring, but Manino soon had the race vehicles on their way north.

Much less effort was required to convince the contestants to pile into the stretch limo for an air-conditioned ride with all the amenities.

"Wow," said racer Tiffany Gil as Wood opened the doors to the stretch limo. "This is an upgrade."

Before the thrill-seeking entourage departed, however, they were gifted with a cache of Pueblo-related goodness courtesy of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

Wood, who drove the limo to Colorado Springs, said the racers were overwhelmed with Manino’s expression of generosity.

"Every one of them was extremely grateful, polite and appreciative," she said. "And we figured, ’Why not help them out?’"

Despite the hardships, contestants say the Great Grass Race is an experience for the ages.

"With COVID, I would have just been at home," said Gil, a 22-year-old college student from Huntington Beach, Calif. "I like to be out and about, doing adventurous things. So that’s why I’m here.

"But it’s grueling being out on the road. I have a goal of listening to 10 books this entire time. I also listen to music, to podcasts: anything to keep my mind active while I’m sitting on a mower for hours on end."

From San Francisco, 24-year-old Wealthy Guan is an actor and stuntman who joined the race after the pandemic put a damper on his performance career.

"I’m a martial artist, I have that mindset," Guan said. "And I see something like this race as action packed: interesting and a challenge.

"And it’s been challenging, especially being on the highway in the heat. That’s the worst part."

In all its unpredictable glory, the Great Grass Race is being documented by Menace Vision, with episodes available for viewing at menace.jwpapp.com,

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.