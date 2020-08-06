Thursday

Aug 6, 2020 at 3:15 PM


BIRTHS


(at Parkview Medical Center)


July 27


Martinez: Sky and Juan Martinez, of Pueblo, a son.


July 31


Cordova: Isabelle Scott and Jared Cordova, of Pueblo, a son.


Aug. 3


Gallegos: Antoniette Segarra and Gabe Gallegos, a daughter.


Slawson: Amber Whitefield and Patrick Slawson, of Pueblo West, a daughter.


DEATHS


PUEBLO


July 16


Sefcovic: Doris V. Sefcovic, 94. Imperial.


July 21


Winter: Beatrice M. Winter, 85. Springs Funeral Services.


July 30


Callaghan: Suzanne Pino Callaghan, 55. Roselawn.


July 31


DeAngelo: Marguerite "Peggy" L. DeAngelo (Lamoreaux), 83. T.G. McCarthy.


Aug. 2


Calderon: David (Jap) Charles Calderon, 62, formerly of Pueblo. Romero, Denver


Aug. 5


Ciruli: Anna Jean Ciruli, 80. Roselawn.