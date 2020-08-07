Contributed by Colorado Department of Agriculture

Broomfield, Colo. - Colorado’s farmers’ markets continue to operate, even during unprecedented times, to connect consumers with local food products. To celebrate their essential contributions to the food system, Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed August 2-8, 2020, as Colorado Farmers’ Market Week, in conjunction with National Farmers’ Market Week.

"Now more than ever, farmers’ markets are a key part of Colorado’s food supply chain," said Kate Greenberg, Commissioner of the Colorado Department of Agriculture. "Farmers’ Market Week, and the Year of Local Foods, highlights the valuable work, dedication and resiliency of our state’s farmers and ranchers in providing fresh local food to people across Colorado."

There are more than 100 farmers markets across the state offering consumers farm-fresh, affordable, convenient and healthy products such as fruit, vegetables, dairy products, herbs, flowers, baked goods, meats, eggs, locally made foods, and much more. A list of markets across the state, along with a map of locations is available at coloradoproud.org.

The Colorado Farmers’ Market Association and the Colorado Department of Agriculture encourage community members to follow the guidelines set by the farmers’ market: keep your distance from others, let vendors bag products for you rather than touching any products, and stay for only the time needed to buy your food.