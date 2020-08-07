Mediation sessions between the two sides in the ongoing Columbus statue saga here are set to take place over the weekend after City Council on Thursday night approved a mediation service ordinance.

Council members voted 5-2 to OK a contract between the city and professional mediator Fred Galves, who beginning today will sit down with both those who want to see the Columbus statue taken down and those who support the statue to determine if a compromise can be reached between the entities.

For almost two months now, demonstrations have taken place each Sunday where the statue sits in the Mesa Junction across from the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library. Protesters have been calling for the removal of the statue, while the Italian community and those who support it insists it stay put.

Galves came to a previous council meeting and discussed the potential of mediation for this situation during public comment, and Mayor Nick Gradisar reached out to him to see if he’d be interested in conducting sessions.

He is uniquely qualified to serve as a mediator in this dispute because he has ties to Pueblo having been born and raised here, according to Gradisar.

Galves, a professor, is a South High School graduate who also graduated from Harvard Law School.

Galves, who resides in California now, practiced law at the Denver law firm of Holland and Hart. Between 1993 and 2015, Galves was a tenured law professor at the University of the Pacific McGeorge Law School located in Sacramento, Calif. Since leaving McGeorge Law School, Galves has provided litigation consultant services and alternative dispute resolution services, including mediation, to numerous law firms and individuals.

At the special meeting on Thursday, Gradisar said the situation with the Columbus Statue is an emergency that requires rapid action.

"Businesses are being hurt by the ongoing demonstrations there," he said. "The library district has closed the Rawlings Library on Sundays, causing great inconvenience to its patrons and the citizens of this community."

Six members from each side of the issue -- all Puebloans -- have aagreed to meet and explore solutions to the issue, according to Gradisar.

"There’s obviously no guarantee that the mediation will be successful. Mediation is a method to try to resolve disputes. The mediator cannot make decisions for the parties and cannot make the parties agree to anything," Gradisar said.

Councilman Mark Aliff voted no on the contract, saying mediation is non-binding and thus won’t be effective, and that city government should make decisions about what should be done in this situation.

Aliff said outside of someone on Thursday, no leaders for those protesting have approached the council to address their grievances.

"Nobody has a problem with protesting. I don’t think anybody in this room has a problem with protesting and to raising Cain about what you see as injustices," Aliff said. "But what we have a problem with is taking the city hostage, taking a business area such as the Mesa Junction hostage and our government not doing anything about it. Absolutely nothing.

"Why are we two months into this problem and still nobody has made a decision other than let’s hire a mediator to make this happen? I support government making a decision. I don’t support mediation."

And Lori Winner voted against the ordinance because she said no matter what comes out of mediation, the ultimate decision will lie with council anyway.

"We have to face this as a council no matter what, period," she said.

Council President Dennis Flores said the mere fact the two opposing factions are getting together is a positive.

"When two sides agree they’d like to come together and talk, what could possibly be bad about two groups coming together that are so opposed in philosophy?" he said. "Mediation has the potential of solving a lot of issues. Just bringing the groups together is a success."

According to the contract, Galves will be paid $100 an hour for the first 40 hours he works. He would then be compensated $80 an hour for the next 40 hours, and $60 an hour after that until a resolution or impasse is reached.

The contract also provides that Galves will be reimbursed by the city for airline travel to and from California to Colorado, and will be reimbursed by the city for car rental costs while in Colorado.

