Former two-term Colorado governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper visited the Steel City Friday as part of his "Tail Gate Tour," in which he meets with small groups of citizens to discuss pressing issues.

"This is a moment where people are isolated and even though we can only get 10 or 12 people at a time, I thought and I still think that it’s important to go out and listen to as many people as possible to hear what their concerns are, how they are dealing with COVID," Hickenlooper said during a stump in an outside patio at the Shamrock Brewing Company in Downtown Pueblo.

The former governor and Denver mayor was there to talk about issues including Medicare, Social Security, lowering prescription drug costs and other issues facing older citizens.

"A lot of people are having a lot of trouble making rent and putting food on the table. Washington, (D.C.) is stuck. It’s still broken," Hickenlooper said.

Hickenlooper said nearly three months after the Heroes Act came out of the House of Representatives, nothing is happening.

"Nobody did anything. Then they took a recess for two weeks knowing that after that two-week period, the rent support’s going to run out. And unemployment’s going to run out. No one has a sense of urgency."

The act was still being debated Friday.

He said he ran for mayor in 2003 because he felt government had to work.

"It’s not about the politicians getting reelected. It’s about solving problems and making people’s lives better and doing it efficiently and not wasting money," Hickenlooper said.

"Washington is ... It just is a mess."

Hickenlooper said President Donald Trump has recently been trying to cut back on Medicare and Social Security.

"And (Sen.) Mitch McConnell and (Sen.) Cory Gardner haven’t said a peep. That’s concerning to people," he said.

Hickenlooper is running against Gardner for his seat in the general election in November.

A six-member group talked with Hickenlooper on Friday about COVID-19 and wearing of masks.

Hickenlooper said masks will work.

"How did wearing a mask become a partisan issue? In this country, it’s supposed to be the leader of the free world, how did we ever take a back seat at something so important?" Hickenlooper asked.

Hickenlooper said stronger leadership will help the country get past the pandemic.

He said the country’s response to the pandemic is not as it should be.

"We historically have the best public health infrastructure of any country on Earth. And yet suddenly we are among the worst in terms of the outcomes from this coronavirus," Hickenlooper said.

"How did that happen?"

Other topics Hickenlooper talked about with the small panel were inequities in health care, protecting Medicare, undoing Trump’s attacks on health care and getting to universal coverage.

He also spoke about rebuilding the economy after COVID-19.

Hickenlooper released his health care plan Friday. It can be seen at https://hickenlooper.com/hickenlooper-launches-plan-to-fight-for-a-healthier-future-for-all-coloradans/.

The former governor said the goal of his campaign is to try to hold tail gate meetings similar to the one in Pueblo Friday in each of the 65 Colorado House districts in Colorado.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.