The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Bobby Trujillo, 22, is described as an Hispanic male, 5 foot 5 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for assault, which includes aggravated robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Johanna Russell, 32, is described as an Hispanic female, 5 foot 6 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Russell has a no-bond warrant for a parole violation, which includes vehicular eluding.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

To date, nearly 95% of Safe Streets fugitives have been apprehended.

Shots fired leads to arrest of juvenile

At 1:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1400 block of East 12th Street after multiple callers reported shots fired, at least one of which they believe came from a vehicle.

Officer Keegan Verdugo arrived at the scene saw an SUV, running but with no lights on, with two people in it. As the officer attempted contact, the SUV took off.

Verdugo and Cpl. Ken Rhodes found it again on 19th Street, and this time, the vehicle stopped. Inside were two juveniles.

"The driver had a pistol in the vehicle, which officers believe had recently been fired," noted Watch IV Capt. Tom Rummel.

The juvenile was taken into custody for possession of the weapon and a restraining order violation.

Motorcycle crash leads to arrest

At 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Officer Julee Burns was on her way to a call when, at Northern and Berkeley avenues, she came across a crashed motorcycle and a male rolling around in the street.

The driver of an involved vehicle had stopped nearby. The driver told police she was traveling west on Northern, with a second car in the next lane. A motorcycle came up from the rear and attempted to travel between the two vehicles, striking one of them.

The motorcycle driver, Rhain L. Cordova, 22, was transported to the hospital with what were thought to be non-life threatening injuries. Cordova was arrested on three active warrants, two of a felony nature, and is facing charges that include reckless driving and driving under suspension/revocation/denial.

Roof jumper can’t escape

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an apartment on Ruppel Street after a resident reported that a friend was causing problems there.

When Officer Donovan Shirley arrived, the male suspect, 35-year-old Jermaine Mondragon, jumped out of a window and took off running. As officers searched the area, a witness told Officer David Sanchez that there was a man on the roof of a nearby house.

As officers closed in, Mondragon jumped down and ran again. This time, however, officers soon had him in custody and arrested him on three warrants.

Costly thefts

An unspecified number of Hall Line Bags, valued at $5,000, were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4600 block of North Elizabeth Street Thursday.

And from a garage on Punjabi Place, $2,000 worth of tools were discovered stolen Thursday.

Mailbox damaged

It will cost $2,000 to replace a mailbox discovered damaged on Savage Road in Beulah Thursday.

Arrests

Gilbert P. Thomas, 33, no specified address, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree introduction of contraband (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Clarence Brown III, 36, of the 1400 block of Bragdon Avenue, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree burglary.

Michael D. Atencio-Baca, 28, no specified address, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Riccardo Barraza-Cruz, 28, no specified address, was placed on a parole hold Thursday after his arrest on two failure to appear warrants.

Daljeet Trujillo-Bransford, 36, of the 2400 block of Kara Court, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and for being a special offender. He also was placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Charles D. Carlton, 56, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for first-degree burglary-assault/menace.

Eleazar T. Lopez, 21, of La Junta, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy, criminal impersonation and influencing a public servant, among other charges (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

James L. Gonzales, 46, of an unspecified address on East First Street, was arrested Thursday on charges that include influencing a public servant (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Gabrielle P. T. Johnson, 27, of East Maher Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony criminal mischief: $5,000-$20,000 (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Moses A. Gomez, 23, of the 1400 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Friday.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow