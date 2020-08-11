The city of Pueblo will use some of the money from its Coronavirus Relief Fund to help individuals struggling with their utility expenses.

The City Council on Monday approved budgeting $100,000 from the relief fund for the purpose of providing financial assistance to customers of the city’s utility enterprises who have become unemployed or suffered other financial setbacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote to approve the money was unanimous.

A check will be written to Pueblo County United Way and the money will be dispersed to individuals to provide sewer, storm water and street repair rate relief to Puebloans who have suffered economic hardship as a result of the pandemic.

The money comes from the some $5.6 million the city received in federal CARES Act funding.

On July 13, the city established a project to maintain appropriate accounting of funds received by the city under the CARES Act.

The original plan was to give the money to the Pueblo Board of Water Works so they could provide it to customers, but Mayor Nick Gradisar said after working through the logistics with the state and local partners, it was determined the most efficient and effective way to do this was to provide the money to the United Way.

"It gives some aid to those Water Board customers," Gradisar said. "We think this is an effort to help our citizens who have been adversely affected during this time of crisis."

Councilman Larry Atencio asked Gradisar what would happen if the money is not enough, and Gradisar said if that happens to be the case they can come back to the table to discuss providing more.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.