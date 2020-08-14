The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Derrick Montez, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Montez has two warrants for failure to appear, which includes the following charges: possession of a weapon by a previous offender and motor vehicle theft (2). His total bond amount is $10,000.

Corby Duran, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 207 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Duran has a no-bond warrant for burglary-assault/menace, trespass, felony menacing-real/simulated weapon and tampering-intent injury/inconvenience/annoy. He has a second warrant for failure to appear, with the following charges: driving under restraint and tail lamp violation. That total bond amount is $500.

Gun-wielding suspect apprehended

Thursday night, Pueblo Police Department officer Erica Norton was on patrol near Spruce and Mesa streets when she saw a man with blood on his face. She stopped to investigate, at which time the man pulled a pistol from his pocket.

Ordered to drop the weapon, the man instead took off running and tossed the gun into a yard.

Officers seized the gun and began a search for the man. Officer Bryce Rue eventually located Duane E. Manzanares, 29, in an alley east of Santa Fe Avenue, hiding in a fire pit.

Manzanares was arrested on a count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, with additional counts of resisting arrest, concealed weapon and a protection order violation.

Fighting in the street

A man wanted on a warrant picked the wrong time to square off in the middle of the street.

On Wednesday, a police officer was driving in the area of East First and Joplin streets, en route to a call, when he observed an active disturbance in the street.

A male in a red hoodie had taken a "fighting stance" with a male, larger in size, who had exited a gold Honda Accord that he left in the middle of the street, holding up traffic.

The man in the hoodie, identified as Anthony J. Reyes, 24, had an unrelated warrant and was arrested. He also picked up a charge of resisting arrest.

Burglaries

On Wednesday, Central Auto Sales, in the 1600 block of West Pueblo Boulevard, was reported burglarized.

After damaging a door to the tune of $1,000, which allowed for entry, the perpetrator(s) stole five Colorado dealer license plates.

At a residence in the 2000 block of Jerry Murphy Road Tuesday, a $1,000 GLC flatscreen television was stolen, with more than $550 in damage done in the home during the commission of the crime.

Two industrial air conditioning units and a water heater, with a combined value of $4,800, were reported stolen from a business on North Precision Drive in Pueblo West Thursday.

Thefts

A $1,200 Titan airless paint sprayer was stolen from a vehicle while the occupants were shopping at Home Depot, in the 4000 block of North Freeway, Tuesday.

Also in the 4000 block of North Freeway, $1,200 worth of tools was reported stolen from a vehicle Wednesday.

A wallet with $1,200 in cash was stolen from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Chatalet Lane Wednesday.

Shower sets and Oriental Strand Board ($475) were reported stolen from a Total Building Concepts construction site in the 4500 block of St. Clair Avenue Thursday.

Auto theft

The owner of a black 2011 Hyundai ($13,000) awoke after a night of heavy partying to find the vehicle missing from a motel parking lot in the 2000 block of North Hudson Avenue.

The victim told police "he was not sure where he had parked the vehicle the night before but had searched the entire parking lot of the motel and could not find it," according to a report from Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, a black 2011 Chevy Silverado ($20,000) disappeared from the 1700 block of East 13th Street.

Arrests

Nathan S.T. Gade, 23, of the 2500 block of Crawford Street, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree assault-bodily injury, with an additional charge of false imprisonment (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Clinton J. Walker, 40, of Rye, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Thursday.

Julian A. Salazar-Vigil, 21, of the 1600 block of Punjab Place, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree burglary-dwelling (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Juan A. Rodriguez Jr., 31, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree assault-causing injury with deadly weapon and menacing, with additional counts that include criminal mischief and child abuse (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

