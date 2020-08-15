Ten years ago, when Primrose Retirement Communities decision-makers visited Pueblo, they saw the city as an ideal location for the company’s trademark brand of active and upscale senior living.

"We found that Pueblo was a community where we wanted to develop," said Primrose president BJ Schaefbauer.

And with that visit the seeds that blossomed into a mutually beneficial relationship were planted: a partnership that saw Pueblo become the 23rd Primrose location nationwide and develop into one of its brightest stars.

The main Primrose Retirement Community Pueblo living area opened in 2010 with 79 apartments split between independent and assisted living. Six years later, a 20-unit townhome villas neighborhood followed.

While the Primrose model is built on an impressive array of amenities — ice cream parlor, movie theater, pub, library, wellness center, chapel, beauty salon and so forth — it’s the person-centered approach to care that makes it a "home."

Since 2010, Primrose Retirement Community Pueblo has received the Community of the Year award four times. In addition, Pueblo’s executive director, Glinda MacKenzie, was named Executive Director of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

"Primrose of Pueblo has continued to be one of our best performing communities," Schaefbauer continued. "More importantly, the staff there exemplify the high level of quality service we are proud to provide.

"Primrose of Pueblo is a wonderful example which all of our retirement communities around the country should strive to follow."

A senior living community, MacKenzie stressed, is only as robust and enriching as its people.

"Our staff is committed to making this the best place it can be," she said. "For our residents, it’s their home. And when we hire somebody, the biggest thing I stress is that every day, we are walking into their home, and we need to remember that and treat it that way."

Both Rochelle Kelly Wristen, director of sales and marketing for Pueblo Primrose, and Schaefbauer, said it all starts with MacKenzie.

"While our amenities are first class, what sets us apart goes beyond brick and mortar. It’s our people: residents, family members, leadership and staff," Kelly Wristen said. "And it begins with Glinda, who has been here since we opened our doors.

"She started as our director of dining services and became our executive director over five years ago. Her leadership and tenure provide consistency and dependability for our residents."

"People like Glinda are the kind of leaders that have helped make Primrose the great success that it is today," added Schaefbauer. "Each member of the team plays an important role in our mission here at Primrose, but it’s the job of our executive directors to guide each community as they seek to provide the highest levels of service to our residents."

Like MacKenzie, four residents have been at Primrose since the doors opened a decade ago.

Although a variety of circumstances brought them to the community, the reasons they stay remain the same.

"The best part about being at Primrose is the staff," said native New Yorker Bob Davitt, who moved to Colorado to be nearer to family. "They are congenial and outgoing, and make things easy. They know the residents and it’s like they are inviting you into their house for dinner."

Born in Nebraska, Doris Weir made her way to Pueblo, and to Primrose, and never regretted either move.

"Primrose is nice and friendly," she said. "And the staff and residents are just great. I’ve never met anyone I haven’t like."

Originally from Georgia, Jane Boykin and her late husband Jack moved to Pueblo to be nearer to family, who wanted the couple to be safe, happy and secure.

From the outset, the Boykins were outspoken ambassadors for Primrose: a role Jack Boykin happily fulfilled until the end.

When he was being transported from Primrose into hospice care, Jack Boykin seized the opportunity to enlighten AMR personnel about his home’s litany of features.

"There’s the ice cream parlor," he said as the first responders wheeled him down the hall. "And there’s the pub. I’m telling you, this is the best place in the world!"

Connie Pagano, the matriarch of the renowned Pass Key restaurants, is the only 10-year Primrose resident from Pueblo.

"I became interested in Primrose after receiving a postcard about the community," Pagano said. "I came to visit and loved it."

In those initial years, Pagano remained active in the family business, making her one of the rare few who continued to work after moving into the retirement community.

Today, she is known to make friendly visits to the restaurants but is content to spend her days with her Primrose neighbors.

"I can be by myself in my apartment, but I’m also part of a big community," she said. "I don’t have to cook any more or clean, because Primrose does that."

As for the food served at Primrose, the iconic restaurateur was quick to dole out praise.

"Oh, it’s good," Pagano said. "But not as good as Pass Key.

"Nothing is as good as Pass Key."

