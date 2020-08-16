Residents at the Fenix Apartments were displaced Aug. 4 because of a large fire that charred a unit on the second floor and caused other damage to parts of the complex.

The 117-year-old former Sacred Heart Orphanage building, 2315 Sprague Ave., was evacuated and residents were told to leave.

The local American Red Cross chapter put many of the residents from the 50-unit complex up at local motels. The organization also fed them meals in the following days.

The Red Cross soon called for help from the Colorado Baptist Disaster Relief for help.

And the organization stepped up big for the displaced residents by offering breakfast, lunch and dinner for those staying in the motels. Volunteers arrived on Aug.6 to help.

"We organized fast. We’ve got three of our vehicles down here that we are using. We also brought our rapid response feeding unit that allows us to feed about 1,000 meals a day out of it," said Dennis Belz, state director of the organization, last week.

Belz said 11 volunteers have prepared meals each day including 60 lunches a day and 80 dinners at night. Volunteers also are preparing 50 breakfasts in the morning. They are delivering the meals to the motels each day.

The volunteers will be in Pueblo until Sunday evening.

"Our job is to meet their needs and to make sure there is food for them. So that’s what we are doing. We try to do a hot meal as much as possible," Belz said.

The menus are hardy, including egg muffins, pancakes and sausage, French toast sticks and sausage patties for breakfast.

"We try to give a well balanced meal. We do sandwiches for lunch with cheese and all the toppings on it. We also offer fruits," Belz said.

For dinner, the organization has served chicken parmesan, beef steak and even chicken patties with potatoes and gravy.

"We repeat meals every once and a while, but for the most part they are different each day," Belz said.

The organization is the Colorado version of the National Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. The larger organization is the third-largest disaster response group nationwide , according to the group’s website. Disaster relief that brings the healing of Christ, as part of spiritual care and emotional support to those in crisis is the foundation of the the group’s ministries.

Colorado Baptist Disaster Relief meets the immediate needs of communities affected by disasters, through debris removal, hot meals, laundry services and more.

"We have several feeding units that we are able to send out with our volunteers. We have a 29-foot semi-trailer that was donated to us that is all self-contained," Belz said.

The organization is working out of the Majestic Baptist Church, 494 E. Hemlock Drive, in Pueblo West.

Belz is based out of Longmont.

"We have volunteers from all parts of the state. We have several around the Pueblo area as well," he said.

There are more than 500 volunteers in Colorado. The national organization has more that 85,000 volunteers across the country.

The burned complex has 50 units in it. There were minor injuries and the cause of the fire still is under investigation.

"When our crews arrived on scene, there was already active fire and flames shooting out of the windows of one of the units," Pueblo Fire Capt. Woody Percival told the Pueblo Chieftain a day after the fire.

Percival said firefighters went into action quickly for the two-alarm fire. He said a unit below the one where the fire originated had water damage because of fire department efforts to battle the blaze. There also was extensive smoke inside the building.

Percival said as far as smoke damage, it appears that most of the other units are going to be able to be cleaned up.

"We are just here to help these people during a tough time," Belz said.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.