The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported a new outbreak on Monday, and the resolution of a past outbreak.

The Belmont Lodge Health Care Center has had three residents test positive for COVID-19, according to the health department.

An outbreak in a facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period, according to the state health department.

The health department also reported that a previous outbreak at University Park Care Center has been resolved, meaning there hasn’t been a new illness at the facility for 28 straight days.

The outbreak at University Park Care Center was declared on May 29.

In the outbreak there, 35 residents tested positive for the virus and eight residents died due to complications from COVID-19. In addition, 13 staff members tested positive and one staff member died. Nine other staff members had probable COVID-19 cases not confirmed by testing.

Pueblo County has had 15 coronavirus outbreaks since the pandemic reached here in early March, and seven of those have now been resolved.

The health department also reported on Monday 26 new COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County that were identified since its last update on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases here to 762.

There were no new deaths reported by the health department, marking a full three weeks now since the last COVID-19 death was reported in Pueblo County.

To date, there have been 34 total deaths announced in Pueblo County.

Statewide, hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to fall Monday.

The number of individuals currently being hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 was at 163 on Monday, down from 167 on Saturday and Sunday and down from 185 a week ago.

Hospitalizations in Colorado peaked at 888 on April 14 before beginning a sustained decline and hitting a low of 126 on June 27. From that point, the numbers began climbing again and reached 275 on July 20 before beginning to fade once more from that high.

Overwhelming the hospital system with COVID-19 patients has been one of the chief concerns of the pandemic. At the relatively low numbers Colorado is experiencing right now, the state has ample capacity to care for patients, Gov. Jared Polis has said.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow